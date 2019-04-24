MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — The world has changed since 2000, the last time the township offered a new liquor license. Or, at least, the world of alcohol sales in New Jersey has changed dramatically.
Last year, the township announced its population had grown to the point where under state law it is eligible for an additional liquor license. At the April 15 workshop meeting of the Township Committee, officials, business owners and residents discussed what that could mean for the township.
“We’ve gone 20 years without selling a liquor license. In the meantime, we’ve opened several wineries, breweries, a distillery. We now have someone proposing a 100-room hotel that could get a liquor license,” Mayor Timothy Donohue said at the meeting.
According to Kimberly Krause, the township clerk and business administrator, the last time a liquor license was sold in the township was to Acme markets in 2000. That brought in $652,000. The township has five consumption licenses and two distribution licenses, along with four club licenses.
According to Mayor Timothy Donohue, one of the existing licenses has been inactive, and another is used seasonally.
He said he wants to protect the value of existing licenses and believes most residents would like another nice restaurant. Donohue believes the township should take the next step on the license carefully.
“To me it’s an asset. We need to manage that asset in the way that we can create the most value from that,” Donohue said. “I’m not saying that I have the answer to what will be the perfect day to sell it, but I think it’s a discussion that we need to have.”
Donohue said the township has taken steps to ensure it will retain the right to sell the additional licenses. If the Township Committee decides to move forward, Krause said, it would start with a resolution to do so. After that, in another vote, Township Committee would advertise the bidding for the license and in a third vote would award the license to the highest bidder.
At the meeting, little was said about the impact of an additional place selling alcohol, compared to what the sale could mean to the other license holders.
“As much as I’d like to see the township reap the money,” said resident John Lauricella, citing the chance to use it in the township budget, “I would hope we want to protect the people who hold a license now.”
“Our job is not to protect the business owners, or their business,” replied Donohue. “But our job is to protect the value of those licenses.”
Bob Noel, president of the Middle Township Chamber of Commerce, said a new license could bring a new business to the township, increasing options for residents and visitors and improving the business community.
But Dennis Roberts, owner of the Bellevue Tavern near Township Hall, said the new outlets for alcoholic beverages have diluted the value of the full consumption licenses. He called on township officials to protect the value of those licenses.
“If you’re going to put a license out, you’re going to have to protect that value,” he said. Roberts said he has welcomed new restaurants and other businesses to his area. “I do believe that a rising tide lifts all boats, but I do not want to devalue the current licenses that have been good community members and good business members.”
