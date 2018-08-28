WILDWOOD — A $10 million project to overhaul the Rio Grande Avenue entrance to the city has been cut into phases, delaying its completion date to summer 2020.
The project, which is being funded by a combination of city, county, state and federal money, was originally supposed to be completed by summer 2019. But county officials were concerned about whether the utility work would be completed in time for construction companies to raise and finish the road before next summer.
Utility work is done by the utility companies, such as Verizon. Their work schedule is out of the county’s control.
WILDWOOD — Commissioner Pete Byron is suing Mayor Ernie Troiano and Commissioner Anthony Leo…
“There is a lot of utility work that has to be done that includes moving polls and wires,” Cape May County Engineer Robert Church said. “We were concerned that if we went all in on this project just this year, then we would be stuck with road closures going into next summer.”
The Rio Grande Avenue entrance to Wildwood off the George Redding Bridge is the main entrance to the island, so shutting it down at any point during the summer is unfeasible, Church added.
The project calls for Rio Grande Avenue to be raised by 30 inches, a new turn lane to ease traffic, new signage and lighting, and a big pump station in the shape of a tram car to take care of much of the flooding issues that plague the city during heavy rainstorms.
The county is running point on the project because Rio Grande Avenue is a county road.
WILDWOOD — Hundreds of people turned out Sunday for the city’s second annual mud run on the …
Mayor Ernie Troiano said Tuesday he was unaware the project was delayed. He said he was disappointed because the area frequently gets shut down during heavy storms or bad high tides.
“Disappointed is an understatement. … This is something we need really badly,” Troiano said. “I guarantee if this was somewhere else, this wouldn’t be happening. Wildwood always seems to get dealt a bad hand.”
Still, the project will be a major improvement for the city.
In addition to the elevated road and turn lanes, the county will be creating special shoulders for NJ Transit buses to pick up and drop off people without blocking the left lane, Freeholder Will Morey said.
Overall, the road will be widened by 8 feet between Susquehanna and Park avenues and will have turning lanes, which should help mitigate traffic issues getting on and off the island.
“It creates a mess when someone has to make a left turn,” said Morey, whose family owns and operates Morey’s Piers on the island. “This project will really help that when it is finished.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.