WILDWOOD — The Morey family penned an open letter to residents and visitors explaining their decision to retire the Flitzer roller coaster, saying there was no feasible way to extend its lifespan.
The letter, released Wednesday, states the decision was made after a recent diagnostic exam of the ride concluded Morey's Piers could not and should not attempt any more updates and repairs for safety reasons.
The diagnostic exam included an inspection of the main structural components of the Flitzer, according to the letter.
The Moreys also said the ride is no longer manufactured and that its original manufacturer no longer makes parts to support it.
"While the retirement of many rides, including the original Wipe Out Slide, the Golden Nugget, the Haunted House, the Jumbo Jet and Kong, were all difficult decisions to make, retiring the Flitzer has been the most emotional one for us,” the letter states. “However, from a technical perspective, there is simply no feasible way to extend the life of the ride any longer.”
The Flitzer opened on Wildwood’s Surfside Pier in 1983, but it was originally manufactured in 1969.
Over the past 15 years, Morey’s Piers made several repairs and improvements to the ride to make it last as long as it has, according to the letter. Some of the improvements included magnetic breaks, new tracks, a new control system, a new theme and new cars.
WILDWOOD — A $10 million project to overhaul the Rio Grande Avenue entrance to the city has …
The Morey family said that while they cannot save the Flitzer, there are new rides on the drawing board that include more roller coasters.
Meanwhile, fans of the Flitzer will have the opportunity to ride it one more time between 1 and 4 p.m. Sept. 23.
“We may never be able to bring the Flitzer back, but we will do our best to make sure the next coaster will be a shared family experience, providing new memories for the generations to come,” the letter states. “We are just as sad as you are to see it go, but we look forward to having one last ride together!”
