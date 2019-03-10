“The right things happen at the right time for the right people,” John Lynch said. “If you keep doing the right thing, good things will come back to you.”
Lynch, 58, of Wildwood Crest, is the inaugural winner of The Press of Atlantic City’s Giving Back Award, intended to recognize civic-minded individuals devoted to worthy causes in South Jersey.
The man affectionately nicknamed “Mr. Wildwood” was found noteworthy by the local community because of his charitable work with children.
Lynch said his services started in 2007 when he volunteered at Glenwood Avenue Elementary School in Wildwood for Read Across America, an annual reading program tied to Dr. Seuss’ birthday, March 2.
During his lunch break as director of sales and entertainment at the Wildwoods Convention Center, he read “It’s Okay to Be Different” by Todd Parr to a pre-K class. One of the book’s lines is: “It’s okay to need some help.”
John Lynch started the “Lunch with Lynch” Foundation in 2008, traveling to elementary school…
“That book literally changed my life,” Lynch said. “I knew right then and there that I wanted to give back to the kids in our community.”
Soon after, this experience led him to create Lunch with Lynch, a 501c3 charitable foundation. Lynch travels to elementary schools in Cape May County during his lunch break to teach students about the meaning of kindness.
Thanks to his work, the Coast Guard has also volunteered for Read Across America, as have members of Cape May County police and fire departments.
The Wildwood resident is also responsible for fundraisers such as Lynch Who Stole Christmas from the Grinch, which provides basic needs for children, and the ThumbsUp4Kindness project, which helps children make good choices. Lynch’s goal is to expand ThumbsUp4Kindness to all 50 states. In 2018, he brought it to his elementary school in Tucker, Georgia.
Yet another event started by Lynch is Freezapalooza, which assists families with children suffering from life-threatening illnesses.
Shantelle Delconte, 38, of Cape May Court House, a kindergarten teacher in Middle Township, nominated Lynch for the award because “he is truly one of a kind.” One of her students was diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma, a cancer that most often occurs in and around the bones. As a result, she attended Freezapalooza and met Lynch.
“He always puts everyone before himself,” Delconte said. “That’s just who he is.”
Sheila Brown, 65, of North Wildwood, also nominated Lynch. Brown has attended many of Lynch’s events and made several donations.
“If you live in Wildwood, you know who John Lynch is,” Brown said, adding, “There are some really good people around. (Charity) can bring a town together, and if it can happen in this town, it can happen anywhere.”
Lynch’s work does not just make children happy. He said the “happiness is contagious” and impacts adults, too. He said he has been at a grocery store when an adult recognized him and shouted, “Thumbs up for kindness!”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.