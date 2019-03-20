WILDWOOD — An annual conference that focuses on the victims of crime is coming to the city April 8th.
The conference, part of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, will run from 8 a.m. to noon at the Wildwoods Convention Center. The Cape May and Cumberland County prosecutor’s offices are co-hosting the event.
The week runs from April 7 to 13, and is nationally recognized through the Department of Justice’s Office for Victims of Crime. It is focused on learning about victims or crimes and the effects crime has on individuals and the community, but also to promote laws, policies and programs to help victims.
The keynote speaker at this year’s conference will be Teresa Fidelis Lancaster, an attorney and advocate, who was featured on “The Keepers,” a Netflix documentary series about uncovering sex abuse at Archbishop Keough High School in Baltimore.
She continues to help other victims of child sexual abuse, according to the event description.
Her speech is called “The Struggle: From Victim to Survivor, Attorney, Activist and Advocate,” according to the description.
This year’s theme is “Honoring Our Past. Creating Hope for the Future,” and celebrates the progress already made while also looking to the future crime victim services that is even more inclusive, accessible and trauma-informed, according to the DOJ website.
Registration is required and tickets can be purchased at eventbrite.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.