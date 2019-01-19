Barbara Eden
OCEAN CITY — Actress Barbara Eden will be the grand marshal for this year’s Doo Dah Parade and also emcee the Mr. Mature America Pageant, both slated for April 13, officials announced Friday.

Eden is well known for her starring role in the “I Dream of Jeannie” television sitcom, which ran for five seasons, and recently published a memoir, “Jeannie Out of the Bottle.” She will host the pageant and conduct on-stage interviews with the contestants.

The parade, starting at noon, features marching bands, floats and a brigade of more than 500 basset hounds, according to a news release. The pageant, scheduled for 7 p.m. that night on the Ocean City Music Pier, will include competition in talent, judge’s interview, poise and appearance and an on-stage question.

Registration is open for any contestant 55-years-old or older for the pageant, and can be found at www.ocnj.us/mrmature. To register for the parade, visit www.ocnj.us/Doo-Dah-Parade.

