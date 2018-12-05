An Ocean City native played trombone at George H.W. Bush’s state funeral Wednesday at the Washington National Cathedral, according to a Marine Corps Band press release.
Following the service, Dugan, 40, who also performed at the State Funeral for the late President Ronald Reagan in 2004, reflected on the experience of performing at an event of that magnitude.
"It was a pretty startlingly neat event," he said. "With all the former presidents being there and all the people involved, it's clearly a very historic, neat opportunity and we're lucky to be a part of it."
Gunnery Sgt. Timothy Dugan has played in “The President’s Own” Marine Band since 2003. He was appointed the group’s assistant principal in 2017. The band's main duties, Dugan says, include providing music for official ceremonies at the White House, and funerals at Arlington National Cemetery.
Dugan graduated from Ocean City High School in 1996 and from the College of New Jersey in Ewing in 2000, with a degree in music education. He earned a master’s degree in music performance in 2003 from Indiana University in Bloomington.
"I just started playing music, as most kids do, in public school … I really liked it, but I never thought of it as a career option until much later," he said. "My undergraduate degree is in music education. … Then I just got the bug to work hard and practice and try to get a job playing trombone."
“The President’s Own” has performed for the funerals of former Presidents dating back to the death of John Quincy Adams in 1848.
Marine Band members, because of Bush’s relationship with the Corps, saw Wednesday’s funeral as distinct among them.
“We have been fortunate to have had wonderful moments with every President we serve,” said Orchestra Director Col. Jason K. Fettig, “but President and Mrs. Bush’s gratitude for our Marines and for the special music we provide in The People’s House was especially warm and always engaging.”
In a talk with Stockton University before the funeral, Ocean City resident William Hughes – former U.S. Representative for New Jersey's 2nd district, former ambassador to Panama, and namesake of the university's William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy – reflected on what he will remember most from working in Washington concurrently with the late Bush.
“He was above all a lovely human being, which was evident throughout his many careers in public life," Hughes said. "When he served in the House, he loved our gym, and it was not unusual for him during his presidency to show up and greet his former colleagues at least once a year."
