An Ocean City native will be playing trombone at George H. W. Bush’s state funeral Wednesday at the Washington National Cathedral, according to a press release.
Gunnery Sgt. Timothy Dugan has played in “The President’s Own” United States Marine Chamber Orchestra since 2003. He was appointed the group’s assistant principal in 2017.
Dugan graduated from Ocean City High School in 1996 and from the College of New Jersey in Ewing in 2000, with a degree in music education. He earned a master’s degree in music performance in 2003 from Indiana University in Bloomington.
“The President’s Own” has performed for the funerals of former Presidents dating back to the death of John Quincy Adams in 1848.
Chamber Orchestra members, because of Bush’s relationship with the Marines, sees Wednesday’s funeral as distinct among them.
“We have been fortunate to have had wonderful moments with every President we serve,” said Orchestra Director Col. Jason K. Fettig, “but President and Mrs. Bush’s gratitude for our Marines and for the special music we provide in The People’s House was especially warm and always engaging.”
