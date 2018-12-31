OCEAN CITY — Before they got married, settled down and started a family together, New Year's Eve was a bit different for Michael and Jacky Francis.
"We used to plan for weeks about which bar or club we wanted to go to," said Michael Francis, of Little Egg Harbor Township, standing under the pavilion at the Ocean City Music Pier while bending down to tie 6-year-old Kaitlyn's shoelaces. "Now, all I've been hearing about since Christmas is (Disney Junior's) Choo Choo Soul."
The Francis family was among hundreds of others who braved the rainy weather Monday evening for Ocean City's First Night, a New Year's Eve tradition that has provided residents and visitors alike an alcohol-free, family-friendly alternative for the last 27 years. The annual event was inspired by a similar family night in Boston and includes concerts and live music, magicians, ice skating, story tellers and karaoke.
Organizers announced Monday afternoon that the midnight fireworks display was cancelled due to the inclement weather.
But that news did not dampen the spirits of those who attended, such as Voula Cicimurri, of Drexel Hill, Penn., who was with her husband, Paul, and the couple's two children, Olivia, 5, and Alexander, 10-months. Cicimurri said the family was regular, all-season visitors to Ocean City for several years. For the last four years, they have come to First Night to ring in the new year.
"It's just great entertainment for the children," she said, holding baby Alexander outside the Music Pier. "And us as well."
Kathy and Jim Maloney, of Mays Landing, said they used to take their now-grown children to First Night. This year, they brought their grandchildren, Sophia, 3, and Ben, 1.
"We've always enjoyed the community aspect to this," said Kathy Maloney. "We bump into friends and neighbors all night long. But seeing the kids enjoying themselves makes it that much better."
Maloney said she has "great memories" of bringing her sons, Daniel and Timothy, to First Night, even if the brothers barely ever made it to midnight.
"They were always wiped out by like 10 o'clock," she said, with a chuckle. "(Jim) and I would watch the ball drop on T.V. by ourselves most years."
First Night is followed by the aptly-named First Day, where the city holds hosts New Year's Day events, including a 5K run, shopping deals and a polar plunge.
