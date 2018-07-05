OCEAN CITY — Newly announced president of the National Rifle Association Oliver North will be this Sunday's morning speaker at the Ocean City Tabernacle, angering some who feel North’s pro-gun stance is offensive.
"Jesus preaches love, and he (North) preaches violence," said city resident Georgina Shanley. "I've lived here 33 years and never seen anybody so politically connected and contrary to Christian values invited to the Tabernacle."
Shanley is organizing a protest to start Sunday morning at 7:30 a.m. at the Tabernacle, a nondenominational church at 550 Wesley Ave.
Tabernacle Chairman of the Board Virgina Weber said North was chosen as a speaker before the NRA announced in May he would be its new president. He will speak on “Faith, Family and Freedom.”
“We are Christ-centered in who we look for to speak. We never ask anybody what their political background is,” said Weber, adding the Tabernacle seeks a variety of Christian speakers.
North, a former U.S. Marine closely associated with the Iran Contra scandal in the Reagan years, will be the speaker for both the 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. services. In the scandal, armaments were illegally sold to Iran and proceeds sent illegally to Contra fighters battling a Marxist regime in Nicaragua. North was identified as the person who sent the funds to the Contras. He was convicted on three felony counts in 1989, but his conviction was vacated in 1990 when an appeals court said witnesses in his trial may have been affected by his immunized congressional testimony.
North is also the host of “War Stories” on Fox News Channel.
“We have had a lot of positive and negative responses, as we have had to speakers in the past,” said Weber. “We acknowledge people have differences of opinion. We hope people agree to disagree and accept another point of view.”
Shanley is especially angered by North saying students and others were engaging in "civil terrorism" by criticizing the NRA and calling for companies to break ties with it, after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, left 17 dead. Survivors blamed the NRA for the inability to get gun reform legislation passed.
"I do believe in free speech," said Shanley. "But I don't think he has a place in spiritual or religious settings speaking about Christian values, when he is the face of the NRA."
The biographical information on North on the Tabernacle website mentions his involvement with the rescue of medical students on the island of Grenada and with the capture of terrorists who hijacked the cruise ship Achille Lauro, but does not mention Iran Contra or the NRA.
