WILDWOOD — It was July 22, 1996, and Morey's Piers had overextended itself.
The owners had spent years pouring money into buying the tallest, fastest coasters, but in the process strayed from what made the company great to begin with: its carefully crafted kitschiness.
So Jack Morey, who now oversees the second-generation business with his brother Will, sought guidance from Steven Izenour, a world-renowned designer behind the Philadelphia Zoo who was studying the Wildwoods and its disappearing doo-wop architecture.
His advice? Embrace the beauty in tackiness.
Bill and Vera Vivona of Boundbrook, NJ, have been married for 41 years and were one of the 50 couples retaking their wedding vows on the Wildwood Boardwalk. Morey's Piers in Wildwood, hosted a wedding vow renewal for 50 couples near the Giant Wheel on Mariners Landing Pier, Saturday May 4, 2019. The 50 couples were selected from a contest that asked them to send in funny photos from their wedding. A champagne toast was held after the renewal of the vows. (Dale Gerhard)
Couples were given glasses of champagne to toast their vow renewals. Morey's Piers in Wildwood, hosted a wedding vow renewal for 50 couples near the Giant Wheel on Mariners Landing Pier, Saturday May 4, 2019. The 50 couples were selected from a contest that asked them to send in funny photos from their wedding. A champagne toast was held after the renewal of the vows. (Dale Gerhard)
The renowned Reverend John Lynch (center) presided in administering the wedding vows to the attending couples. Morey's Piers in Wildwood, hosted a wedding vow renewal for 50 couples near the Giant Wheel on Mariners Landing Pier, Saturday May 4, 2019. The 50 couples were selected from a contest that asked them to send in funny photos from their wedding. A champagne toast was held after the renewal of the vows. (Dale Gerhard)
Morey’s Piers in Wildwood, hosted a wedding vow renewal for 50 couples near the Giant Wheel on Mariners Landing Pier, Saturday May 4, 2019. The 50 couples were selected from a contest that asked them to send in funny photos from their wedding. A champagne toast was held after the renewal of the vows. (Dale Gerhard)
Brother Jack (left) and Will Morey, congratulate the couples attending the ceremony. Morey's Piers in Wildwood, hosted a wedding vow renewal for 50 couples near the Giant Wheel on Mariners Landing Pier, Saturday May 4, 2019. The 50 couples were selected from a contest that asked them to send in funny photos from their wedding. A champagne toast was held after the renewal of the vows. (Dale Gerhard)
Christine Wunder and her husband John, from Lake George drove over six hours to attend the vow renewal ceremony at Morey's Pier. Christine picks out a flower bouquet from Meredith Fiorucci of Morey's Piers. Morey's Piers in Wildwood, hosted a wedding vow renewal for 50 couples near the Giant Wheel on Mariners Landing Pier, Saturday May 4, 2019. The 50 couples were selected from a contest that asked them to send in funny photos from their wedding. A champagne toast was held after the renewal of the vows. (Dale Gerhard)
The renowned Reverend John Lynch (center) presided in administering the wedding vows to the attending couples. Morey's Piers in Wildwood, hosted a wedding vow renewal for 50 couples near the Giant Wheel on Mariners Landing Pier, Saturday May 4, 2019. The 50 couples were selected from a contest that asked them to send in funny photos from their wedding. A champagne toast was held after the renewal of the vows. (Dale Gerhard)
Christine and John Wunder of Lake George, New York, drove over six hours to attend the vow renewal ceremony at Morey’s Pier. The Wunder’s were married 36 years ago in 1983 and only had 10 people at their wedding. John had to take their wedding photos because they couldn’t afford a photographer at the time. Christine said she Feld like a teenager for the event and had butterflies. Morey’s Piers in Wildwood, hosted a wedding vow renewal for 50 couples near the Giant Wheel on Mariners Landing Pier, Saturday May 4, 2019. The 50 couples were selected from a contest that asked them to send in funny photos from their wedding. A champagne toast was held after the renewal of the vows. (Dale Gerhard)
Bill and Vera Vivona of Boundbrook, NJ, have been married for 41 years and were one of the 50 couples retaking their wedding vows on the Wildwood Boardwalk. Morey's Piers in Wildwood, hosted a wedding vow renewal for 50 couples near the Giant Wheel on Mariners Landing Pier, Saturday May 4, 2019. The 50 couples were selected from a contest that asked them to send in funny photos from their wedding. A champagne toast was held after the renewal of the vows. (Dale Gerhard)
Morey's Piers marketing director Tim Sampson, sets up glasses for champagne for toasting the vow renewals. Morey's Piers in Wildwood, hosted a wedding vow renewal for 50 couples near the Giant Wheel on Mariners Landing Pier, Saturday May 4, 2019. The 50 couples were selected from a contest that asked them to send in funny photos from their wedding. A champagne toast was held after the renewal of the vows. (Dale Gerhard)
Bill and Vera Vivona of Boundbrook, NJ, have been married for 41 years and were one of the 50 couples retaking their wedding vows on the Wildwood Boardwalk. Morey's Piers in Wildwood, hosted a wedding vow renewal for 50 couples near the Giant Wheel on Mariners Landing Pier, Saturday May 4, 2019. The 50 couples were selected from a contest that asked them to send in funny photos from their wedding. A champagne toast was held after the renewal of the vows. (Dale Gerhard)
Rick and Mary Everett of Cape May Beach, Lower Township, have been married 46 years and were one of the 50 couples retaking their wedding vows on the Wildwood Boardwalk. Morey's Piers in Wildwood, hosted a wedding vow renewal for 50 couples near the Giant Wheel on Mariners Landing Pier, Saturday May 4, 2019. The 50 couples were selected from a contest that asked them to send in funny photos from their wedding. A champagne toast was held after the renewal of the vows. (Dale Gerhard)
Michele and Ed McCandless of North Wildwood, have a kiss during the ceremony. Morey's Piers in Wildwood, hosted a wedding vow renewal for 50 couples near the Giant Wheel on Mariners Landing Pier, Saturday May 4, 2019. The 50 couples were selected from a contest that asked them to send in funny photos from their wedding. A champagne toast was held after the renewal of the vows. (Dale Gerhard)
Catherine and Robert Garcia of Green Creek, were the couple with the longest anniversary celebrating 53 years of marriage. Morey's Piers in Wildwood, hosted a wedding vow renewal for 50 couples near the Giant Wheel on Mariners Landing Pier, Saturday May 4, 2019. The 50 couples were selected from a contest that asked them to send in funny photos from their wedding. A champagne toast was held after the renewal of the vows. (Dale Gerhard)
Couples were given glasses of champagne to toast their vow renewals. Morey's Piers in Wildwood, hosted a wedding vow renewal for 50 couples near the Giant Wheel on Mariners Landing Pier, Saturday May 4, 2019. The 50 couples were selected from a contest that asked them to send in funny photos from their wedding. A champagne toast was held after the renewal of the vows. (Dale Gerhard)
Christine and John Wunder of Lake George, New York, drove over six hours to attend the vow renewal ceremony at Morey's Pier. The Wunder's were married 36 years ago in 1983 and only had 10 people at their wedding. John had to take their wedding photos because they couldn't afford a photographer at the time. Christine said she Feld like a teenager for the event and had butterflies. Morey's Piers in Wildwood, hosted a wedding vow renewal for 50 couples near the Giant Wheel on Mariners Landing Pier, Saturday May 4, 2019. The 50 couples were selected from a contest that asked them to send in funny photos from their wedding. A champagne toast was held after the renewal of the vows. (Dale Gerhard)
The renowned Reverend John Lynch (right) presided in administering the wedding vows to the attending couples. Morey's Piers in Wildwood, hosted a wedding vow renewal for 50 couples near the Giant Wheel on Mariners Landing Pier, Saturday May 4, 2019. The 50 couples were selected from a contest that asked them to send in funny photos from their wedding. A champagne toast was held after the renewal of the vows. (Dale Gerhard)
The renowned Reverend John Lynch (right) presided in administering the wedding vows to the attending couples. Morey's Piers in Wildwood, hosted a wedding vow renewal for 50 couples near the Giant Wheel on Mariners Landing Pier, Saturday May 4, 2019. The 50 couples were selected from a contest that asked them to send in funny photos from their wedding. A champagne toast was held after the renewal of the vows. (Dale Gerhard)
The band Party, played for the couples at the ceremony. Morey's Piers in Wildwood, hosted a wedding vow renewal for 50 couples near the Giant Wheel on Mariners Landing Pier, Saturday May 4, 2019. The 50 couples were selected from a contest that asked them to send in funny photos from their wedding. A champagne toast was held after the renewal of the vows. (Dale Gerhard)
Heather and Vince Piekarski of Villas, lead the way down the red carpet at start the ceremony. Morey's Piers in Wildwood, hosted a wedding vow renewal for 50 couples near the Giant Wheel on Mariners Landing Pier, Saturday May 4, 2019. The 50 couples were selected from a contest that asked them to send in funny photos from their wedding. A champagne toast was held after the renewal of the vows. (Dale Gerhard)
Heather and Vince Piekarski of Villas, take a silly selfie during the ceremony. Morey's Piers in Wildwood, hosted a wedding vow renewal for 50 couples near the Giant Wheel on Mariners Landing Pier, Saturday May 4, 2019. The 50 couples were selected from a contest that asked them to send in funny photos from their wedding. A champagne toast was held after the renewal of the vows. (Dale Gerhard)
Jaimie and Allen Salt of New Hope, Pa. got engaged on the Giant Wheel at Mariner's Landing Pier and celebrated their 5th anniversary. Morey's Piers in Wildwood, hosted a wedding vow renewal for 50 couples near the Giant Wheel on Mariners Landing Pier, Saturday May 4, 2019. The 50 couples were selected from a contest that asked them to send in funny photos from their wedding. A champagne toast was held after the renewal of the vows. (Dale Gerhard)
"What Wildwood really is is one of the last really down-and-dirty, TACKY with a capital T, beach resorts," Izenour wrote to Morey in a 1996 letter. "What you need to do is take Tacky to new heights."
This year marks the 50th anniversary of the opening of the Wildwood amusement park's first pier, Surfside Pier. It's a boardwalk staple that has continuously evolved and attracted millions of guests each year.
And it all started with the goal of creating a world away from reality.
"Home is about comfort. Going outside the home is supposed to be about something different and having an environment where you laugh can at yourself," said Jack Morey as he flipped through old photos of giant gorillas, carousels and colorful coasters.
The pier opened in 1969 with a single, 40-foot-tall slide fittingly called The Giant Slide, which kids would ride for 25 cents using burlap sacks.
Jack Morey's father and uncle had taken a trip the year prior to Florida and spotted a huge slide in a strip mall parking lot in Fort Lauderdale.
They brought the attraction to New Jersey and placed it on two plots of land they purchased in North Wildwood that would eventually become Surfside Pier.
The family had already developed dozens of doo-wop motels on the island, but their venture into the world of amusements was new territory.
Will Morey still remembers the frustration of trying to get the slide to operate smoothly prior to opening day (the exact date has been forgotten with time).
Eventually, his cousin successfully slid down on a big plate.
"You have this humid environment here, so people would get stuck going down," Will Morey said with a laugh. "Almost anything you can imagine was tried."
From there, the owners expanded the pier and introduced a slew of monster-themed rides inspired by hit movies of the era.
Creative artists were brought on to craft memorable rides with imaginative characters, like the old King Kong attraction unveiled in 1972 and designed by Freddy Mahana. He was also behind the popular Poseidon Adventure and Planet of the Apes attractions.
Left to right: Donald Long (24, Wildwood) and Nicole Daquilante (23, Philadelphia) at the seasonal opening of Morey's Piers in Wildwood.
"Today, it would be completely illegal to do ... copyright regulations and all that," Jack Morey said.
By 1978, the pier began to evolve.
During an autumn trip to Germany for Oktoberfest, the Moreys discovered "bigger, brighter and stronger" European rides that rivaled those from America.
In 1983, Jack Morey accompanied his father to Belgium, test riding the Sea Serpent roller coaster, an engineering feat.
"(Visitors) had never seen these before in their lives," Jack Morey said. "They loved it and it propelled our growth."
The 1990s was a tumultuous decade for the three Wildwood piers — Surfside, Mariner's and Adventure.
For years, Jack Morey said, the company was overinvesting in roller coasters as the family sought to rival Six Flags Great Adventure. His parents died in 1998, and all of the family's piers were consolidated under one company.
Now, they're trying to go back to their roots, focusing on carefully considered designs and fresh ideas. Over the past four years, a reimagining of the original Kong attraction was brought back, along with a biergarten and dog beach bar.
"The way we place rides and use tackiness ... is important. You have to use all the senses. From hearing the birds chirp to smelling popcorn and fries to hearing the sea splash," Jack Morey said. "It's always been a place people feel giddy."
For one longtime worker and fan, 68-year-old Lee Brasch, of Rio Grande, Morey's Piers' 50th birthday is personal.
This postcard shows Morey's Piers old King Kong attraction, which was unveiled in 1972. Now, the amusement company is rehashing the classic ride.
Kong is hoisted in place on the pier by crane. A new Kong ride attraction will be opening up this season on Morey's Surfside Pier in North Wildwood. Kong is 20ft. tall and sits atop a raised platform 11 feet above the boardwalk. Kong will have 8 shark themed vehicles that will fly approximately 26 feet in the air. Kong was last seen on the pier in 1980. The rides is expected to be open by the Memorial Day weekend. Thursday April 30, 2015. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Kong sits on the beach adjacent to Surfside Pier on 25th Street, waiting to be hoisted in place. A new Kong ride attraction will be opening up this season on Morey's Surfside Pier in North Wildwood. Kong is 20ft. tall and sits atop a raised platform 11 feet above the boardwalk. Kong will have 8 shark themed vehicles that will fly approximately 26 feet in the air. Kong was last seen on the pier in 1980. The rides is expected to be open by the Memorial Day weekend. Thursday April 30, 2015. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Tim Samson, brand manager of Morey's Piers, donned a gorilla suit for the arrival of Kong. A new Kong ride attraction will be opening up this season on Morey's Surfside Pier in North Wildwood. Kong is 20ft. tall and sits atop a raised platform 11 feet above the boardwalk. Kong will have 8 shark themed vehicles that will fly approximately 26 feet in the air. Kong was last seen on the pier in 1980. The rides is expected to be open by the Memorial Day weekend. Thursday April 30, 2015. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Maggie Warner public relations manager of Morey's Piers, has fun with Kong before the big ape was hoisted onto the pier. A new Kong ride attraction will be opening up this season on Morey's Surfside Pier in North Wildwood. Kong is 20ft. tall and sits atop a raised platform 11 feet above the boardwalk. Kong will have 8 shark themed vehicles that will fly approximately 26 feet in the air. Kong was last seen on the pier in 1980. The rides is expected to be open by the Memorial Day weekend. Thursday April 30, 2015. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Morey's pier co-owner Jack Morey, does a hand-stand against the new Kong after it was set down on the pier. A new Kong ride attraction will be opening up this season on Morey's Surfside Pier in North Wildwood. Kong is 20ft. tall and sits atop a raised platform 11 feet above the boardwalk. Kong will have 8 shark themed vehicles that will fly approximately 26 feet in the air. Kong was last seen on the pier in 1980. The rides is expected to be open by the Memorial Day weekend. Thursday April 30, 2015. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Kong, is a new ride attraction to Morey's Surfside Pier in North Wildwood. Kong was originally introduce on the pier in 1972 and was dismantled in 1980. The new Kong will feature shark-themed planes and Kong holding a Wildwood tramcar. Sunday May 10, 2015. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Kong will be holding a replica of the boardwalk tramcars to keep with a Wildwood theme. A new Kong ride attraction will be opening up this season on Morey's Surfside Pier in North Wildwood. Kong is 20ft. tall and sits atop a raised platform 11 feet above the boardwalk. Kong will have 8 shark themed vehicles that will fly approximately 26 feet in the air. Kong was last seen on the pier in 1980. The rides is expected to be open by the Memorial Day weekend. Thursday April 30, 2015. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Kong, is a new ride attraction to Morey's Surfside Pier in North Wildwood. Kong was originally introduce on the pier in 1972 and was dismantled in 1980. The new Kong will feature shark-themed planes and Kong holding a Wildwood tramcar. Sunday May 10, 2015. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Morey's Surfside Pier in North Wildwood, hosted a first birthday party of gigantic proportions for KONG, the beloved gorilla themed amusement ride on the pier. An iconic boardwalk landmark in the early 1970s, KONG made a colossal return to the Wildwoods boardwalk last summer to quickly become the centerpiece of Morey's Surfside Pier. Thursday June 30, 2016, (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
Kong will be holding a replica of the boardwalk tramcars to keep with a Wildwood theme. A new Kong ride attraction will be opening up this season on Morey’s Surfside Pier in North Wildwood. Kong is 20ft. tall and sits atop a raised platform 11 feet above the boardwalk. Kong will have 8 shark themed vehicles that will fly approximately 26 feet in the air. Kong was last seen on the pier in 1980. The rides is expected to be open by the Memorial Day weekend. Thursday April 30, 2015. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)