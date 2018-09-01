090218_nws_oprah
Buy Now

Oprah Winfrey addresses the 30th annual Whitesboro Reunion Festival on Saturday in Middle Township.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — TV personality and entrepreneur Oprah Winfrey made a surprise appearance Saturday at the 30th annual Whitesboro Reunion Festival.

Winfrey attended with her companion, Stedman Graham, who grew up in the historically black Whitesboro section of the township.

Winfrey had not been advertised as attending the festival, which on Saturday featured keynote speaker Barbara Gaba, president of Atlantic Cape Community College, as well as an African fashion show, a basketball tournament and a drone demonstration by local students.

This was not Winfrey's first visit to Whitesboro. In 2013, she attended the 25th annual Reunion Festival partly to campaign for then-Senate candidate Cory Booker. She also attended the 20th festival in 2008, donating $1 million to the Concerned Citizens of Whitesboro's scholarship fund.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

A look back at Oprah Winfrey, from South Jersey to the red carpet

1 of 32
Never miss breaking news as it happens! Sign up now to receive alerts delivered to your inbox.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.