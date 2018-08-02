Three people who fell from their paddleboards and became stuck in a marsh near Ocean City were rescued by the Coast Guard Tuesday, officials said.
The Coast Guard said in a news release it was given notice by the Ocean City Police Department that three people were in distress, and a 29-foot Response Boat-Small rescue crew was deployed from the Coast Guard station in Ocean City at 10:45 a.m.
The rescue crew was able to reach and rescue the three people and salvage their paddleboards, taking them safely to the 10th Street pier in Ocean City, the release said.
Lt. Peter Harrington, command duty officer at the Coast Guard Sector in Delaware Bay, advised paddleboarders and boaters to keep some form of communication on them at all times.
“Communications are key,” he said. “Whenever you’re venturing out onto the water, always make sure you have a reliable means of communication.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.