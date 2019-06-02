Escape the Cape

The 7th annual Escape the Cape Triathlon took place in North Cape May Sunday June 2, 2019. Over 2,500 participants took the plunge, jumping from the MV Delaware, one of the ferrys of the Cape May Lewes Ferry system, to swim ashore, bike and run to complete the race.

 Dale Gerhard

A man died of apparent cardiac arrest during the Escape The Cape Triathlon Sunday morning in Lower Township, authorities said. 

According to CBS3 Philadelphia, the 36-year-old man was an off-duty Philadelphia firefighter. 

A spokesperson for the city Fire Department said details will be released according to the family's wishes.

At 9:06 a.m., a participant became in need of medical attention during the Olympic swim portion of the three-part race, said Jim Salmon, public information officer with the Delaware River & Bay Authority.  

The man was unresponsive in the water near the shore. Emergency medical services administered CPR before the man was transported by ambulance to Cape Regional Medical Center in Cape May Court House. 

He was pronounced dead at 10:20 a.m., Salmon said.

An autopsy will be performed Monday by the medical examiner. The identity of the victim is being withheld, pending notification of family members. 

Steve Del Monte, CEO of DelMoSports, which runs the triathlon, could not be reached for comment.

Contact: 609-272-7286

LCarroll@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_LC

Staff Writer

Joined the Press in November 2016. Graduate of Quinnipiac University. Previously worked as a freelance reporter in suburban Philadelphia and news/talk radio producer.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments