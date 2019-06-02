A man died of apparent cardiac arrest during the Escape The Cape Triathlon Sunday morning in Lower Township, authorities said.
According to CBS3 Philadelphia, the 36-year-old man was an off-duty Philadelphia firefighter.
A spokesperson for the city Fire Department said details will be released according to the family's wishes.
At 9:06 a.m., a participant became in need of medical attention during the Olympic swim portion of the three-part race, said Jim Salmon, public information officer with the Delaware River & Bay Authority.
The man was unresponsive in the water near the shore. Emergency medical services administered CPR before the man was transported by ambulance to Cape Regional Medical Center in Cape May Court House.
He was pronounced dead at 10:20 a.m., Salmon said.
An autopsy will be performed Monday by the medical examiner. The identity of the victim is being withheld, pending notification of family members.
Steve Del Monte, CEO of DelMoSports, which runs the triathlon, could not be reached for comment.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.