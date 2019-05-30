A pilot and his plane remain submerged in the water off Cape May Point more than a day after they crashed into it.
"There's been no recovery at this time," said State Police Lt. Ted Schafer. "We still have troopers on scene diving. The operator of the plane still has not been recovered."
On Thursday, as State Police boats idled near an orange buoy marking the spot where a single-engine plane came to rest in 18 feet of water, beachgoers watched a short distance away at the water's edge.
Patty Oat arrived at the beach about 10 minutes after hearing the Mooney M20J go down Wednesday morning.
"There was literally no sign of it," said Oat, whose husband, Bill, heads the Cape May Point Beach Patrol. "The gentleman that was there, that was the witness, said that it went 75 feet off the beach … and there was (no) bubbles, smoke, nothing."
A section of the beach was still cordoned off Thursday around noon, and a parking lot near the Cape May Lighthouse was closed to all but official vehicles.
Authorities were unable to elaborate on what difficulties the recovery team faced.
Bystanders near Cove Beach the day before described a plane flying very low near the beach before heading to open water. One said a trail of black smoke followed the aircraft before it nosed straight up, crashing back down into the water. Authorities said the plane took off from Trenton-Robbinsville Airport about 8 a.m. and reports of a plane crash were received about 11:30 a.m. The Coast Guard and State Police responded soon after.
The pilot's identity has not been made public.
Mike Peteani, 64, of Cape May Court House, has been flying out of Cape May County Airport in Lower Township since 1989. Leaned over a small plane's engine, he said the likeliest cause of any aviation accident is pilot error, but until the conclusion of the investigation, led by the National Transportation Safety Board, "it's just speculation."
"They have to inspect the airframe, the engine. They tear down the whole airplane," Peteani said. "It'll take months for that to happen."
But he had an educated guess following news reports.
"From what I gather, from what I think, he just pulled it up," Peteani said, "and he just didn't have enough altitude to recover from the stall and just nosedived it right in."
Ed and Paul Johnston, co-owners of The Cove Restaurant right off the beach, saw a similar plane last week close to the water.
"A guy was flying really dangerously low last week," Ed Johnston said. "And when it happened yesterday … I thought it was the same plane."
Across the beachfront near Cape May, the crash was on residents' and visitors' minds, with State Police boats offshore driving home the gravity of the accident.
Susie Woodland, 75, of Souderton, Pennsylvania, stared out over the water with her husband, Dale, discussing theories. None was satisfactory for them.
"Your mind tries to explain it," Susie said, "and it's an accident, and that's what happens with an accident."
