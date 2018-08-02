The Middle Township Police Department's second annual summer camp, geared towards educating kids and helping them plan for a successful future, returned this week.
The camp is part of an initiative by the Cape Regional Wellness Alliance to improve the communities of Middle Township, Lower Township, the City of Wildwood and Woodbine.
The Middle Township Police Department worked with Middle Township Middle School to distribute applications for the camp, which is completely free of charge. Campers are anywhere from 11 to 13 years old.
Campers meet at 8 a.m. each morning at the Cape May County Police Academy, and leave for home at 4 p.m., according to Middle Township Chief of Police, Chris Leusner.
Leusner said that the summer camps are improving the community in visible ways.
"We've talked to parents six months down the line," he said. "They've seen improvement in their kids. That's the most important thing."
In its first year, the camp had 50 children enrolled; this year, Leusner said they had 80 applications, with 60 children enrolled.
Camp days are themed and include activities designed to keep kids engaged both physically and mentally. Themes include how to make good decisions and how to set both short-term and long-term goals, the chief said.
Leusner hopes that the camps will help kids be better equipped for the future.
"We want to equip them to deal with peer pressure," he said. "We want them to know how to make good decisions."
Ten officers from the police department, including Camp Director Mark Higginbottom, who oversees all operations, and two full time workers involved with Cape Assist, a program within Cape May County which focuses on preventing and treating substance abuse, run the camp each day.
Kids visit places such as the Coast Guard Training Center in Cape May County and Atlantic Cape Community College in the hopes that they will begin to think and plan for the future.
The camp is funded by grants, business donations, and contributions from the Cape Regional Wellness Alliance, which donated $3,500. The sum was split between the Middle Township Police Department, Lower Township Police Department and the City of Wildwood's Police Department to fund summer camps in all three areas.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.