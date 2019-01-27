MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — In the cavernous family center of Cape Community Church, a few people gather around folding tables, sipping soup and hot coffee.
The outside temperature is in the 20s. Inside the main hall does not seem much warmer than the outside, but those gathered will sleep in smaller rooms, with the heat on 70.
This is a Code Blue night, designated to keep people who have nowhere else to go from freezing to death or suffering cold-related injuries.
January saw the start of a new policy shifting the responsibility for sheltering the homeless on such nights from Cape May County to individual municipalities. It also saw nights where the mercury plummeted to the single digits, while disagreements over Code Blue heated up, with criticism back and forth between officials at the state, county and municipal levels.
Code Blue is called when temperatures drop below 25 degrees, or below 32 if there is rain, snow or other precipitation. For years, the county offered vouchers for motel stays on the coldest nights.
The county continues to offer vouchers to families with children, but as of Jan. 1, it no longer offers vouchers to individuals, said Freeholder Director Gerald Thornton.
After the first Code Blue under the new policy, Thornton called the new system a success. It wasn’t perfect, he said, but it worked.
“Nobody was cold,” he said.
Still, the change has proved controversial.
This month, state Sen. Bob Andrzejczak and Assemblyman Bruce Land, D-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, said counties should take an active role in Code Blue protections, calling out the all-Republican Cape May County board.
In response, Thornton said the state’s Code Blue legislation was a mandate without funding and added that Andrzejczak had been invited to the county’s meetings with municipalities but did not attend.
“We invite other elected officials to engage in the exchange of ideas going forward in a way that can help people and not just to score political points,” Thornton wrote.
Thornton expressed disappointment that some communities have decided to use lobbies of police stations as warming centers, where there are few amenities and some may be reluctant to go, especially those facing warrants.
Several towns have decided to use their police lobbies, including Wildwood, although advocates advised against it.
Wildwood Mayor Ernie Troiano had little patience for the issue.
“You know what? Have Cape May County build a shelter,” he said.
The police lobby is staffed at all times through the winter, Troiano said, unlike any other building in his city. He also dismissed the concern that some may be being unwilling to seek help from police.
“If it’s a warrant for a traffic ticket, nobody’s going to do anything,” he said. “If the guy’s got a federal warrant and he’s a murderer, then he’s going to get picked up, yeah. Then he gets three hots and a cot.”
Nighttime refuge
Things are quieter at Middle Township’s warming center on Route 9.
Many of those gathered at the church sleep in the woods on other nights, in a series of encampments around Rio Grande. Each night brings worries about other people, about police, about animals like raccoons and coyotes, about the cold, about much more, said David Rahn, one of the men at the warming center Jan. 22.
“I’m a nervous wreck the whole time I’m out there,” Rahn said.
Rahn said he’d been camping as a kid but did not realize how difficult it would be to spend a winter in a tent. “This is my first time. I’ve never been homeless.”
In the woods, he bunks with Bill Lapworth, who had a larger tent. Lapworth said he was born and raised in Wildwood, where his grandmother had a business. He picks up construction work and other jobs where he can, but a felony conviction from years ago makes it tough to find steady work.
“I made a mistake,” he said, adding he did his time and wants a fresh start. “I didn’t kill anybody.”
Lapworth spent much of his day at The Branches, an outreach center on Route 47 in Rio Grande.
He said he won’t stay in Wildwood, where he said he was treated like a dog, with nowhere to lay down for the night in the police lobby. Tonight, he’ll have a cot in a warm room, a hot dinner of soup and bread and a hot breakfast in the morning.
Middle sees the most business
Middle Township Mayor Tim Donohue said everyone is learning as they go.
“We’re in the heart of the winter now. This is an evolutionary process. The county’s being flexible, we’re being flexible,” Donohue said. “We’re going to learn a lot this winter.”
Middle Township is close to a full house each Code Blue night. Capacity could become an issue, Donohue said. The center maxes out at 12 people. The township has the lobbies of the Police Department and the substation in Rio Grande and could take overflow to Lower Township if need be.
When Code Blue is called, the center opens at 6 p.m., and everybody must leave by 6 a.m. The Branches then opens at 6 a.m. and stays open for 12 hours.
“If we weren’t here, they’d be out in the cold at 6 o’clock in the morning,” said Branches Director Sandra Lockheart. An outreach of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Stone Harbor, The Branches has been in operation for at least a decade, she said.
Like others, she said the new Code Blue system has improved.
“I think it was a little rough at first, but it seems to be working pretty well right now,” she said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.