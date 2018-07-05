MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A local high school student was killed in a Thursday morning car crash that closed the George Redding Bridge briefly, according to police.
Sadie Faulkner, 17, of the Rio Grande section of the township, apparently lost control of her car near milepost 2.1 on Route 47, which is near the Cape May County Municipal Utilities Authority. Police said the Plymouth Neon Faulkner was driving west struck a utility pole and several trees before stopping about 5 a.m.
Middle Township High School Principal George West released a statement on Facebook offering condolences to Faulkner’s family and friends. According to the high school, Faulkner would have been a senior in the fall.
“Sadie was a shining star at Middle Township High School,” said Superintendent David Salvo, reached by phone Thursday. “Our community certainly is grieving this tragic loss of life.”
According to Salvo, Sadie was a "well-rounded student" who participated in the high school track team.
"She had an infectious smile and vibrant personality," Salvo said.
The high school is offering counseling to students and staff to help them cope with the loss.
Investigation into the crash, which is being handled by the Middle Township Police Fatal Crash Team and Major Crimes Unit, is ongoing, police said.
This story is developing, check back for updates.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.