The four-day, 190-plus-mile Run for the Fallen, which honors service members who died in combat, will begin next week in Cape May County.
Before the run departs, participants, supporters and Gold Star families will gather at 4:45 p.m. Sept. 26 for a remembrance ceremony at the Naval Air Station Wildwood’s historic hangar No. 1, according to a news release from Lower Township.
The run will depart at 7:45 a.m. Sept. 27 from Sunset Beach in Lower Township and will finish Sept. 30 at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Holmdel, Monmouth County.
The goal of the ceremony and run is to honor those who have died. The core team of runners is made up of active-duty military personnel who will carry the U.S. flag, the New Jersey state flag and the “Honor and Remember” flag and will make a "memorial trail" through the state, the release said.
The team will stop at each mile on the route and present a flag and personal biographical information to family members, friends and comrades of fallen service members.
The final mile is dedicated to prisoners of war and those missing in action from military conflicts, the release said.
