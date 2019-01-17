Carousel Cape May icon.jpg

LOWER TOWNSHIP – A single-car crash Saturday night on Fishing Creek Road left a Villas man dead, according to Lower Township Police.

Patrick Wood, 25, lost control of his 2008 Nissan Altima just before midnight Saturday night traveling northbound on Fishing Creek Road near Breakwater Road. The vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree.

The Villas Fire Department and Lower Township EMS also responded. Wood was treated for life-threatening injuries at the scene before being transported to Cape Regional Medical Center. He died at the hospital as a result of his injuries.

Wood graduated from Lower Township Regional High School in 2012, according to his obituary. He played rugby, football and wrestling there before attending Rutgers New Brunswick Campus for economics.

“Patrick had a very lively personality, and a smile that would light up a room,” the tribute reads. “He was one of those people who, when he entered a room, you knew it.”

In the obituary, the family requested attendees at his funeral wear bright colors in recognition of Wood being “so full of life.”

