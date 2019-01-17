LOWER TOWNSHIP – A single-car crash Saturday night on Fishing Creek Road left a Villas man dead, according to Lower Township Police.
Patrick Wood, 25, lost control of his 2008 Nissan Altima just before midnight Saturday night traveling northbound on Fishing Creek Road near Breakwater Road. The vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree.
The Villas Fire Department and Lower Township EMS also responded. Wood was treated for life-threatening injuries at the scene before being transported to Cape Regional Medical Center. He died at the hospital as a result of his injuries.
Wood graduated from Lower Township Regional High School in 2012, according to his obituary. He played rugby, football and wrestling there before attending Rutgers New Brunswick Campus for economics.
“Patrick had a very lively personality, and a smile that would light up a room,” the tribute reads. “He was one of those people who, when he entered a room, you knew it.”
In the obituary, the family requested attendees at his funeral wear bright colors in recognition of Wood being “so full of life.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.