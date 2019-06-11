Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Once a school, later an emergency city hall after Hurricane Sandy, the municipal building at 4501 Park Road is now Sea Isle City’s recreation center. The city plans to spend millions to renovate it, likely replacing it with a new building.
Sea Isle City Councilman Jack Gibson leads a meeting Tuesday morning on plans for a new city recreation center at the site of the former school. The city is ready to spend millions on the new building. The big question seemed to be whether to include a pool.
Resident Rose Mary Feola said she has advocated for a municipal pool in Sea Isle since her children were small. They are now grown.
Ed Nicholanco is concerned for the non-resident owners, who will pay most of the cost of a proposed new recreation center.
Sea Isle City Councilman Jack Gibson leads a meeting Tuesday morning on plans for a new city recreation center at the site of the former school. The city is ready to spend millions on the new building. The big question seemed to be whether to include a pool.
There seemed to be a strong consensus to demolish the existing building and build anew. The biggest question for City Council and for the residents who weighed in Tuesday was whether to spend the additional money to include a pool.
Speakers at the meeting were divided, with advocates saying a pool would be an asset to the town and help keep families as residents, while others worried about the cost.
The issue also divided the 10-member committee established to advise council on the matter. Members were unanimous that the former school should be demolished but divided on the issue of the pool, with two members opposed, six in favor and two more willing to accept the pool only if the money would not hurt other recreation programs.
A new building with office space, room for programs, a new gymnasium with bleachers and a second floor, built to meet current flood standards, would cost $13 million to $16 million, according to Custer’s presentation.
A third option that includes all of that plus a six-lane pool kicks the cost up to $17 million to $20 million, depending on the final scope of the work, she said.
In addition, hiring the needed staff and maintaining a pool would cost $500,000 to $1 million a year, Custer said.
Like the advisory committee, members of the public seemed divided between passionate advocates for a pool and those concerned about the cost.
“What a pain in the you-know-what. And the expense. So I’d recommend against it,” said David Cohan, who owns a facility with an indoor pool. “You will always have problems with the pool.”
City Business Administrator George Savastano, who also serves as Ocean City’s business administrator and was involved in the recent extensive renovation to that city’s pool, said he is well aware of the difficulties involved with a public pool.
Several speakers said they take their children or belong themselves to the fitness center in Ocean City, which includes use of the pool. They said they’d much rather stay in Sea Isle and argued a pool would attract both families with children and seniors.
“That’s all well and good about having people come, but I don’t see enough parking if you’re going to have swim teams and a lot of people coming from the outside to use this facility,” said neighbor Jan Craine. “We don’t have enough parking as it is for the people who live there.”
Rose Mary Feola said she has wanted a municipal pool in Sea Isle since her children were small. They are now grown.
“Two of my children decided to live elsewhere because there’s nothing here for them. It broke my heart,” she said. “My oldest is marrying next Saturday and hopes to raise his children here. I have been fighting for a rec center since he was born.”
Resident Ed Nicholanco said his concern is for nonresident property owners, who will pay most of the cost of the project. He suggested the city try to get input from those property owners.
The next step will be another public meeting, this time on a Saturday morning, to allow for more input from nonresident property owners. Details on that meeting will be announced, Savastano said.
The former kindergarten-to-eighth-grade school closed in June 2012. All Sea Isle students now attend Ocean City schools. The building then served as temporary municipal and police offices after Hurricane Sandy while work continued on the multimillion-dollar municipal building where Tuesday’s meeting took place. Once that building opened in 2016, the former school became the recreation center, as well as additional office space and storage.
The existing building needs a new HVAC system, windows and doors, ramps, gymnasium and bathrooms that comply with the federal Americans with Disabilities Act. On a recent visit, a trash can in the center of the gym collected water dripping from the roof after the morning’s rain.
The cheapest option would be renovating the existing building, which was built in 1971. Because it does not meet current flood standards, the city could not spend more than half the value of the building without being obliged to bring the facility up to code. That would mean lifting the building a few feet, which Savastano said would not make sense.
That means the city could not spend more than $2 million on renovations, Custer said.
Members of the advisory committee, and residents at the morning meeting, did not seem to consider this a reasonable option.
On April 10th, in Sea Isle City at Dealy Field, Easter comes early with a egg hunt at the basketball, hockey, and skate park.
On April 10th, in Sea Isle City at Dealy Field, Easter comes early with a egg hunt at the basketball, hockey, and skate park. Isabella Randazzo, 8, of Ocean City, takes the swing for a ride before the easter egg hunt begins.
On April 10th, in Sea Isle City at Dealy Field, Easter comes early with a egg hunt at the basketball, hockey, and skate park. The Freda family (l-r) Noah, Evie, 3, and Sharyn, all of Sea Isle City, before the start of the hunt.
On April 10th, in Sea Isle City at Dealy Field, Easter comes early with a egg hunt at the basketball, hockey, and skate park. (l-r) Declan, 3, and dad Tully O'Clisham, both of Sea Isle City, pose for a picture with the Easter Bunny.
On April 10th, in Sea Isle City at Dealy Field, Easter comes early with a egg hunt at the basketball, hockey, and skate park. (l-r) Evie, 3, and her dad Noah, both of Sea Isle City, pose for a picture with the Easter Bunny.
On April 10th, in Sea Isle City at Dealy Field, Easter comes early with a egg hunt at the basketball, hockey, and skate park. (l-r) Breccan, 1, and her dad Bob Baldini, pose for a picture with the Easter Bunny.
On April 10th, in Sea Isle City at Dealy Field, Easter comes early with a egg hunt at the basketball, hockey, and skate park. (l-r) Michele Shillito and Isabella Shillito, 11, both of Egg Harbor Township.
On April 10th, in Sea Isle City at Dealy Field, Easter comes early with a egg hunt at the basketball, hockey, and skate park. Taegen Vivarelli, 4, is just hanging around with her mom Danielle, both of Sea Isle, before the start of the hunt.
On April 10th, in Sea Isle City at Dealy Field, Easter comes early with a egg hunt at the basketball, hockey, and skate park. (l-r) Pearl Larsen, 4, and her mom Amy, both of Oceanview, look over the spoils in Pearl's basket.
Bob Baldini, Breccan, 1, Maureen Baldini and Bob Boyle, all of Sea Isle, wait for the start of the hunt.
Ryan Hewitt, 2, of Eldora.
Brynn Cunningham, 7, and her sister Keira, 6, of Sea Isle City.
On April 10th, in Sea Isle City at Dealy Field, Easter comes early with a egg hunt at the basketball, hockey, and skate park. (l-r) Declan, 3, and dad Tully O'Clisham, both of Sea Isle City, pose for a picture with the Easter Bunny.
On April 10th, in Sea Isle City at Dealy Field, Easter comes early with a egg hunt at the basketball, hockey, and skate park. (l-r) Breccan, 1, and her dad Bob Baldini, pose for a picture with the Easter Bunny.
On April 10th, in Sea Isle City at Dealy Field, Easter comes early with a egg hunt at the basketball, hockey, and skate park. (l-r) Michele Shillito and Isabella Shillito, 11, both of Egg Harbor Township.
Pearl Larsen, 4, of Ocean View, hunts for eggs Wednesday at Dealy Field.
On April 10th, in Sea Isle City at Dealy Field, Easter comes early with a egg hunt at the basketball, hockey, and skate park. Taegen Vivarelli, 4, is just hanging around with her mom Danielle, both of Sea Isle, before the start of the hunt.
On April 10th, in Sea Isle City at Dealy Field, Easter comes early with a egg hunt at the basketball, hockey, and skate park. Brody Kosmin, 1, of Swainton, is excited over his candy find.
On April 10th, in Sea Isle City at Dealy Field, Easter comes early with a egg hunt at the basketball, hockey, and skate park. (l-r) Pearl Larsen, 4, and her mom Amy, both of Oceanview, look over the spoils in Pearl's basket.
