Teen Vaping Addiction
Buy Now

A man displays his Juul electronic cigarette while shopping at a convenience store in Hoboken. U.S. health officials are scrambling to keep e-cigarettes away from teenagers amid an epidemic of underage use.

 Julio Cortez / Associated Press

SEA ISLE CITY — City leaders, police and justice-system experts will lead an event next month on marijuana and vaping.

The free "What's Smoking in New Jersey" presentation is open to the public and will be given from noon to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 8 at the former public school at 4501 Park Road.

Douglas S. Collier, criminal justice professor at Monmouth University and retired Drug Enforcement Administration special agent and spokesman, will discuss substance abuse and its impact on communities with a specific focus on marijuana and vaping tobacco products.

An estimated 47 people in Cape May County died from drug-related overdoses in 2018, according to state reports.

A complimentary luncheon will be served. 

The event is hosted by the city's Municipal Alliance Committee, Mayor Leonard Desiderio, the Sea Isle City Police Department and the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office. 

For more information, call Municipal Alliance Coordinator Kellie Seib at 609-263-4461, ext. 1222.

Contact: 609-272-7022

NLeonard@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressNLeonard​

Tags

Staff Writer

Previously interned and reported for Boston.com, The Asbury Park Press, The Boston Globe

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments