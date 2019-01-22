SEA ISLE CITY — City leaders, police and justice-system experts will lead an event next month on marijuana and vaping.
The free "What's Smoking in New Jersey" presentation is open to the public and will be given from noon to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 8 at the former public school at 4501 Park Road.
Douglas S. Collier, criminal justice professor at Monmouth University and retired Drug Enforcement Administration special agent and spokesman, will discuss substance abuse and its impact on communities with a specific focus on marijuana and vaping tobacco products.
An estimated 47 people in Cape May County died from drug-related overdoses in 2018, according to state reports.
A complimentary luncheon will be served.
The event is hosted by the city's Municipal Alliance Committee, Mayor Leonard Desiderio, the Sea Isle City Police Department and the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office.
For more information, call Municipal Alliance Coordinator Kellie Seib at 609-263-4461, ext. 1222.
