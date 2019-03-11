Monday marks 10 years since the day John Weisbecker disappeared from his Ocean City home and investigators have still not given up the search.
According to officials, Weisbecker was last seen around 10:30 a.m. by a local postal worker. They believe Weisbecker disappeared from his home in the 200 block of Asbury Avenue shortly before noon.
Evidence at the scene shows signs of a struggle and that Weisbecker did not leave of his own free will. Officials described Weisbecker at the time of his disappearance as a white male, brown hair, brown mustache, 6 feet, 2 inches in height, blue eyes with numerous tattoos on his torso and arms. He would be 29 on Monday.
The investigation is ongoing and being conducted by the Cape May County Prosecutors Office, FBI, the Ocean City Police Department and the New Jersey State Police. The public is encouraged to submit any information they feel may be important to this case.
Officials said information that once may have seemed insignificant could prove to be the missing element in solving this open case.
Investigators hope that someone might remember a story or two that could help connect the dots.
The information may be submitted anonymously if desired. A reward of $50,000 has been offered to anyone providing information as to John Weisbecker’s whereabouts.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.