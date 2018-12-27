WILDWOOD CREST — State Police have identified the man found dead in a marsh Sunday morning as 70-year-old Scott Murphy, of North Cape May.
An autopsy determined the cause of death was cardiomyopathy, and the manner was natural, Sgt. Lawrence Peele said.
How he ended up in the waterway is still being investigated, Peele said Thursday. Troopers are interviewing friends and family.
According to previous reports, Murphy’s body was found at 10:15 a.m. Sunday in the Jarvis Sound by a kayaker, who called police. His body was then turned over to the Medical Examiner’s Office.
