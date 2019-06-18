SIC fire

Volunteer firefighters from Sea Isle City extinguish a massive fire Sunday in the 300 block of 43rd Place.

SEA ISLE CITY — A weekend fire that damaged three buildings in the city’s Fish Alley district was ruled accidental, authorities said Tuesday.

The blaze, which spread from a shed to a fuel tank and a commercial fishing boat in the water, was caused by an equipment malfunction, according to a news release from the city.

At 12:16 p.m. Sunday, the city’s Fire Department was dispatched to the 300 block of 43rd Place for a report of a structure fire, according to the release.

Neighboring homes were evacuated, and two people were taken to an area hospital for minor injuries.

The fire was out by 1 p.m., officials said previously.

Ocean City, Seaville, Avalon, Strathmere and Ocean View fire crews also responded, as did the Cape May County Fire Marshal’s Office.

