Carousel Cape May icon.jpg

LOWER TOWNSHIP — A Villas man hit a parked car before veering off road and hitting a home in the North Cape May section of the township.

Officers arrived at the home in the 100 block of Pontaxit Avenue on Tuesday morning and determined all residents were out of the house and there were no injuries.

The sole occupant and driver of the SUV, Jesse Shaw, 22, was uninjured and able to get out of the car before officers arrived, police said.

A preliminary investigation revealed Shaw's vehicle first hit a parked motor vehicle, which caused the right front wheel assembly to dislodge, police said.

Police said his SUV then veered off the road to the right at Pontaxit Avenue and Kechemeche Street. He then drove up onto a yard and hit a home at the intersection, damaging the foundation.

Township Building Inspector Gary Playford deemed the residence safe for occupancy, police said.

The incident is under investigation by Officer Jonathan Scheck.

The Town Bank Fire Department and Lower Township Rescue also responded.

Contact: 609-272-7239

aauble@pressofac.com

Twitter @AublePressofAC

Tags

Staff Writer

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments