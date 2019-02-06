LOWER TOWNSHIP — A Villas man hit a parked car before veering off road and hitting a home in the North Cape May section of the township.
Officers arrived at the home in the 100 block of Pontaxit Avenue on Tuesday morning and determined all residents were out of the house and there were no injuries.
The sole occupant and driver of the SUV, Jesse Shaw, 22, was uninjured and able to get out of the car before officers arrived, police said.
A preliminary investigation revealed Shaw's vehicle first hit a parked motor vehicle, which caused the right front wheel assembly to dislodge, police said.
Police said his SUV then veered off the road to the right at Pontaxit Avenue and Kechemeche Street. He then drove up onto a yard and hit a home at the intersection, damaging the foundation.
Township Building Inspector Gary Playford deemed the residence safe for occupancy, police said.
The incident is under investigation by Officer Jonathan Scheck.
The Town Bank Fire Department and Lower Township Rescue also responded.
