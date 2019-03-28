WILDWOOD — Action star and WWE legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared a picture Wednesday of a visit to the Wildwood Convention Center with his father in the early 1980s.
A Twitter account, @80sWrestlingCom, first tweeted the picture of Johnson as an 11 year-old next to his dad, Rocky Johnson, who was also a wrestler, signing autographs in 1983.
How amazing is this picture from 1983 of @TheRock with his father Rocky Johnson outside the Wildwood Convention Center in NJ?!?! Meet Rocky on 4/27 in Freehold, NJ at iPlay America! https://t.co/Xw8RfwO4Rx pic.twitter.com/qZvAaiQ3dE— 80's Wrestling (@80sWrestlingCom) March 26, 2019
Johnson shared the picture with a reflection on looking up to his dad.
“I adored my old man here at 11yrs old and clearly couldn’t wait to start hitting the gym,” he tweeted. “After I fixed my horribly bucked teeth.”
Wow what a pic.— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 27, 2019
Back when my dad (along w @tonyatlas) became @WWE’s first Black Tag Team Champions.
I adored my old man here at 11yrs old and clearly couldn’t wait to start hitting the gym.
After I fixed my horribly bucked teeth. https://t.co/zOVXBYOW99
Rocky Johnson will be at iPlay America in Freehold on March 27.
