WILDWOOD — Action star and WWE legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared a picture Wednesday of a visit to the Wildwood Convention Center with his father in the early 1980s.

A Twitter account, @80sWrestlingCom, first tweeted the picture of Johnson as an 11 year-old next to his dad, Rocky Johnson, who was also a wrestler, signing autographs in 1983.

Johnson shared the picture with a reflection on looking up to his dad.

“I adored my old man here at 11yrs old and clearly couldn’t wait to start hitting the gym,” he tweeted. “After I fixed my horribly bucked teeth.”

Rocky Johnson will be at iPlay America in Freehold on March 27.

