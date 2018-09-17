The Townsends Inlet Bridge, which connects Sea Isle City and Avalon, will close for about eight months starting Monday so some of its structure can be replaced, Cape May County said in a news release.
Starting about 4 a.m., the bridge will close for the replacement of the first seven spans on the Avalon side. The bridge has a total of 27 spans.
The Press of Atlantic City previously reported that Cape May County freeholders awarded an $8.6 million contract this year to Agate Construction of Clermont, Dennis Township.
County officials estimate the bridge will remain closed until May 22 while the spans are demolished and new piling, pier caps, a concrete deck and a railing system are installed.
Traffic along Ocean Drive will detour to Avalon Boulevard, and traffic going south along Landis Avenue will detour to Sea Isle Boulevard.
Ocean Drive will be closed north of Fourth Avenue on the south side of the bridge, and no traffic can drive north beyond that point.
Residents who live near the bridge will have full access to their homes.
The bridge has been closed several times recently for repairs, including for three months last year when structural problems were found in piling on the Avalon side.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.