OCEAN CITY – Two sports players who helped bring championship rings to Philadelphia will be part of the second annual Sports Memorabilia Show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 30 at the Ocean City Music Pier.
Philadelphia Eagles star Darren Sproles and former Phillies slugger Matt Stairs will greet fans and lead Q&A sessions at the show. The show will feature vendors and table sales dedicated to athletes, fans and collectors. It will also open a season of special events in Ocean City that will stretch through the new year.
Sproles is one of the NFL’s career leaders in all-purpose yards. He will be available for a meet-and-greet session at 11:45 a.m. Tickets for an autograph (on a photo or self-supplied item) and a selfie photo with the player are on sale for $40.
Stairs helped bring the 2008 World Series title to Philadelphia. He holds the record for most pinch-hit home runs in Major League Baseball history. A meet-and-greet with Stairs ($20 for autograph and selfie with the player) is scheduled for 2:45 p.m.
A combination package that includes both players is available for $55.
Admission for the show is $7 for adults and $3 for children 12 and under, with tickets available at the door. To purchase tickets, visit oceancityvacation.com/boxoffice, call 609-399-6111 or stop by City Hall or the Roy Gillian Welcome Center. Vendors interested in participating can call or email Lauren at 609-525-9282 or lsopko@ocnj.us.
