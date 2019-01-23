CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The union that represents Cape May County corrections officers and sergeants says the $37 million new county jail is understaffed and officers have not been properly trained to run it safely.
"Officers are getting burned out with fatigue and overtime," said Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #7 President Thomas Martino.
But Sheriff Robert Nolan said Wednesday the jail has only been open with inmates living there for a week, and while some overtime has been used, his staffing analysis shows there will be no long-term problems.
He said the FOP contract expired in December 2017, and the group's complaints may be a negotiating tactic.
And the FOP supported his opponent, Democrat Richard Harron, who was a member of the union when he ran for sheriff in 2017, Nolan said.
Martino said training in new policies and procedures has been insufficient.
"The level of training required to effectively staff the new facility has been ignored in the rush to move into the new facility," he said. "It’s not good enough to say 'We will wing it.' But that is what’s being done."
There are 87 people in the correctional division, the county has said. On Wednesday they were overseeing 180 inmates, a spokesman said.
But the union said only 82 of those are corrections officers or sergeants who work directly with inmates.
The new jail is located just behind the old one on Crest Haven Road. The old facility will be demolished within six months of the inmates moving, making room for a parking lot there, officials said.
Under direct supervision, most officers spend their 12-hour shifts in the five housing units, each of which can hold a maximum of 64 inmates. In the old jail, officers were separated from inmates by bars.
In housing units, a day room holds a TV and tables for playing games, relaxing and eating meals; a bank of special phones with screens allows for virtual visits with friends and family members; and a garage-like indoor-outdoor area for exercise allows inmates to get fresh air without leaving the secure area.
Direct supervision is something officers have to get used to, but that's not their main concern, said Martino.
"We don't feel we have enough officers," Martino said, adding he has not seen the new jail in person but is seeking a tour.
After talking with his members, he estimated two to three more officers are needed per squad, for a total additional hiring of 12 to 18 officers.
"They may consider themselves to have enough personnel per squad to cover manned posts," said Martino, "but they are forgetting about sick days, personal and vacation days."
The new jail opened Jan. 14, and officials have said no new staff members would be needed to staff it.
Martino said the FOP did a manpower study and staffing analysis before the jail opened, which the union shared with Nolan. It found additional personnel would be needed to staff all posts in the new facility.
Nolan said the county's analysis came to a different conclusion.
According to the union, turnover of jail staff has been high over the years, with more than 89 officers leaving in the past decade.
And the new facility has more posts to be covered than the old jail had, according to the union, which said it takes more officers to be on duty now without triggering overtime than it did in the old jail.
"The constant shortage of staff and the need to fill vacancies leads to fatigue and personnel leaving," said Martino.
Nolan said the county moved officers from 8-hour to 12-hour shifts, at the union's request, a few years ago to give them schedules that allowed for more time off.
Officers work four days on, three days off; three days on, four days off. So they are off seven days out of 14, rather than four of 14 on a regular schedule.
"They are already physically coming to work four days less. That should address burnout," said Nolan.
But Martino said overtime requirements are a problem.
"Fresh, alert officers are better able to perform their duties than an officer finishing a 16- or 20-hour shift," said Martino. "Sheriff Nolan and the Board of Chosen Freeholders are opposed to additional hires as a cost-saving measure. However, safety and security should be their first consideration."
