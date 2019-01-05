fire emergency breaking carousel

LOWER TOWNSHIP — A Villas woman was killed in a house fire early Friday morning, police said.

About 6:45 a.m., police responded to the structure fire in the 200 block of East Florida Avenue, according to a news release from the Police Department.

When they arrived, the man who owned the home was outside with neighbors, police said. He had sustained smoke inhalation and other minor injuries.

His wife did not make it out of the house, police said, and was found in the upstairs bedroom “likely overcome by smoke.”

The identity of the woman was not released.

The home did not have working smoke alarms, police said.

The Villas, Erma and Town Bank fire departments extinguished the fire.

The Cape May County Fire Marshal’s Office, the township Police Department and the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating.

