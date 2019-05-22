WILDWOOD — Wildwood commissioners voted 2-1 Wednesday to fire administrator Christopher Fox, and will pay him about $25,000 in severance — almost exactly the amount he owes the state for a long list of ethics violations related to his role as West Wildwood mayor.
Commissioner Pete Byron said Fox had harmed Wildwood's reputation, but Commissioner Anthony Leonetti said what happened in West Wildwood is “not our business.”
Fox was recently fined $24,900 by the state Local Finance Board — the most ever levied against an elected official — including for ethics violations related to actions he took as West Wildwood mayor that benefited police Chief Jacqueline Ferentz, with whom he lives.
The board said Fox violated state ethics laws when he voted in favor of designating himself director of public safety, with oversight of the Police Department, 10 days before the borough reinstated Ferentz as a police officer and about a month before she was named chief.
Fox also allegedly violated the law when he gave Ferentz back pay and pension credit for a time in which she did not serve in the Police Department; and voted in favor of a 33 percent increase in Ferentz’s salary from $67,000 to $101,000, from 2015 to 2017.
Fox, a retired Wildwood police officer, receives a police pension and salaries as West Wildwood mayor and Wildwood administrator.
Some of the violations were related to his failure to disclose all income he receives on state-required financial disclosure statements and actions he took as mayor of West Wildwood to enter into a shared-services agreement with neighboring Wildwood, where he is employed as business administrator.
