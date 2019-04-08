WILDWOOD CREST – The Borough of Wildwood Crest is currently soliciting opinions from its residents on whether it should permit the sale of alcohol in the borough.
In a news release, the borough stated that it invites anyone who wishes to express their thoughts are invited to attend any upcoming meetings of the Wildwood Crest Board of Commissioners, which meets twice per month at Wildwood Crest Borough Hall.
Should a referendum allowing for the sale of alcohol in Wildwood Crest be passed, the borough would be permitted to issue just one plenary retail consumption license (restaurant/bar license) and one plenary retail distribution license (liquor store) based on a New Jersey statute that limits the issuance of liquor licenses by a municipality with respect to its total year-round population. The borough is not required to issue any such license, however.
Should a referendum pass, the Wildwood Crest Board of Commissioners may elect to issue the borough’s allowable one consumption license for use in a restaurant and within a designated business zone, which could stimulate additional business growth within that district. The borough can also place restrictions on hours of use of such a license.
If such a license is approved, special event permitting could also be considered by the Board of Commissioners on a case-by-case basis for those events that are in accordance with the character of the borough.
There is an exception to the population limitation statute for hotels or motels that contain at least 100 sleeping rooms. Currently, there are a number of such hotels, motels or condotels in Wildwood Crest. Such hotels and motels would qualify for a consumption license, should the borough decide to issue such licenses upon the passage of a referendum allowing for the sale of alcohol.
Any potential issuance of a liquor license would serve as a one-time financial benefit to the borough via the sale – through auction, bid or other process – of said license.
A schedule of meetings is available on the borough’s website, www.wildwoodcrest.org.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.