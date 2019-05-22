WILDWOOD CREST — The Borough will present its Flood Mitigation and Storm Sewer Master Plan at the next regular meeting of the Wildwood Crest Board of Commissioners on Wednesday, May 22, at 5:30 p.m.
The Borough has been historically subject to flooding, beach erosion and many other associated problems that require an aggressive approach to successfully manage infrastructure maintenance and flood damage mitigation, according to a release from the borough.
Wildwood Crest’s Flood Mitigation and Storm Sewer Master Plan has been developed for the purpose of educating the borough, the public and private property owners of existing flood challenges; establishing the recommendations to mitigate the adverse impact of flooding and other coastal hazards; providing flood mitigation infrastructure options to guide the borough when considering capital improvements; complying and potentially enhancing the borough’s status with Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Community Rating System (CRS) program; and participating and coordinating flood mitigation efforts with federal, state, county and local entities, according to a statement from the borough.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.