WILDWOOD — The city fire department released their 2018 annual report Friday, detailing the number and what types of calls the department has responded to, an explanation of special units, training and funding opportunities.
“The Wildwood City Fire Department continues to be a service driven recognized leader in providing emergency services with our resources and a healthy, highly trained and motivated workforce,” Fire Chief Daniel Speigel said. “As we look forward, our aim is to exceed your expectations.”
The department responded to 4,131 calls last year, according to the report, with over half of those calls for emergency medical services and just over 1,700 for fires.
In addition to responding to fire and medical calls, the department also offers open water rescue responses when beach patrol is not in service, and is Cape May County’s lead agency for the Regional Urban Search Team, or RUST.
In May, firefighters trained at Morey’s Mariners Pier to respond to simulated situations. That day, the simulation was that a worker who was maintaining the coaster and slipped and fell over the railing.
The team responds to emergencies throughout Cape May County that require special technical skills to extract victims from situations such as open water, surface ice, high angles and confined spaces, as well as building collapses and machinery entrapment.
The city was also awarded two Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, grants for recruiting and retaining volunteer firefights and hiring career firefighters last year, according to the report. In addition, the department received grants for equipment and training.
This year, the department’s goals include radio communications upgrades, create a character/mentoring program for school children, and more.
