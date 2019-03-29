WILDWOOD — Firefighters revived an 80-year-old man Thursday at Wawa, officials said.
Gerry Vessels and Sean Stanton had completed a fire safety inspection inside the Rio Grande Avenue convenience store when they overheard a customer and the store cashier say a man had passed out in the bathroom and asked them to call 911.
The firefighters went into the bathroom and found the man in a locked stall. Fire Chief Daniel Speigel said Vessels climbed over the stall wall to unlock the door and aid the man. The firefighters determined the man was in cardiac arrest and began CPR. Two other firefighters, Rich Harron and Brendan Phillips, arrived and used an automated external defibrillator. After two shocks, the man's pulse returned and he began to breathe on his own, Speigel said.
"Without these firefighters being at this location performing their duties at this exact time along with their quick actions gaining access to the patient behind the locked stall door, the outcome could have been grave," Speigel said in a statement.
The man regained consciousness and was transported by ambulance to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center's Mainland Campus for further treatment.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.