WILDWOOD — The Wildwood Historical Society is considering selling old street signs it acquired recently from the city, a Facebook post from the organization said.
The signs would be auctioned on Ebay.
"What do you think?" the post asks. "Would you like to own an authentic Wildwood street sign?"
There was plenty of interest from longtime visitors in the comments section.
"I would love Andrews Ave.," one user wrote. "We stayed on that street from when I was 2 in 1956 until I was in my 20s in the 70s!"
According to an NJ.com report, the funds raised would fund capital improvements the society, housed in the George F. Boyer Museum, started last year.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.