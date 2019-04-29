Wildwoods sign

The iconic Wildwoods sign on the Boardwalk

 Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer

WILDWOOD — The Wildwood Historical Society is considering selling old street signs it acquired recently from the city, a Facebook post from the organization said.

The signs would be auctioned on Ebay.

"What do you think?" the post asks. "Would you like to own an authentic Wildwood street sign?"

There was plenty of interest from longtime visitors in the comments section.

"I would love Andrews Ave.," one user wrote. "We stayed on that street from when I was 2 in 1956 until I was in my 20s in the 70s!"

According to an NJ.com report, the funds raised would fund capital improvements the society, housed in the George F. Boyer Museum, started last year.

Staff Writer

I cover breaking news on the digital desk. I graduated from Temple University in Dec. 2017 and joined the Press in the fall of 2018. Previously, I freelanced, covering Pennsylvania state politics and criminal justice reform.

