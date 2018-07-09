WILDWOOD — Police arrested a Philadelphia man with a 9mm handgun loaded with hollow-point bullets Friday evening on the Boardwalk, police said.
Dayshan Marks, 22, was charged with possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon/unlawful purposes, prohibited weapons and devices (defaced firearm) and prohibited weapon (hollow-point ammunition), police said.
A concerned citizen approached two police officers who were assigned to the Boardwalk about a man suspected of smoking marijuana while walking on the Boardwalk, police said.
The officers stopped the man at the 4200 block of the Boardwalk, according to the Wildwood police Facebook page. The man, identified as Marks, was found in possession of suspected marijuana, police said.
A search of Marks discovered a loaded 9mm Ruger handgun in his possession, police said. The weapon was loaded with prohibited hollow-point ammunition and had the serial number defaced, police said.
Marks was transported to the Cape May County Correctional Center to be detained until his bail hearing, police said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.