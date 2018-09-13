UPPER TOWNSHIP — At the height of the 2018 hurricane season, with one storm fading and another on the horizon, Upper Township officials have new worries about erosion on Strathmere beaches.
At Monday’s Township Committee meeting, officials discussed the most recent report from the Stockton University Coastal Research Center, which raises fresh concerns for beaches at the north end of Strathmere.
But township Engineer Paul Dietrich pointed out that the most recent surveys included in that report were from March. If anything, conditions have worsened over the summer, with the damage accelerating this month. Public works crews have closed off the beach access at Seaview Avenue, where the path through the dunes now ends at a steep cliff.
“It’s a significant loss on the north end,” said Dietrich. Of particular concern is the area from Williams Road to Seaview Avenue, with Seaview showing the sharpest erosion. On Tuesday morning, the high tide waves lapped against a cliff of several feet, beyond a tangle of broken dune fence.
That fence will be removed this week, township Administrator Scott Morgan said.
The erosion has become an issue in recent weeks, but worsened with the exceptionally high tides, strong wind and steady rain over the weekend, which Morgan described as a remnant of Hurricane Gordon.
At the meeting, Morgan called on residents to keep a close watch on the next storm, Hurricane Florence, as of Thursday afternoon a Category 2 storm aimed at the Carolinas. As the township’s emergency management coordinator, he said regardless of the expected landfall, those on the Jersey coast should remain prepared for flooding and worse from Florence and from two more storms forming in the Atlantic behind it.
Strathmere residents report last weekend’s storm brought some street flooding and erosion, adding to the concerns around Seaview Avenue.
The area has been a concern for erosion for years. A $57.6 million Army Corps of Engineers beach replenishment in 2015 added sand to Ocean city, Strathmere and Sea Isle City.
According to Dietrich, most of Strathmere’s beaches remain in relatively good shape since that work. Beyond Seaview Avenue, the beach on the Strathmere side of Corsons Inlet State Park remains relatively wide, and Dietrich said the beach on Sumner Avenue to the south is almost as large as it was when the project was completed.
Up until about last week, Dietrich said, the beach had eroded up to the base of the dune, leaving no dry sand at high tide.
Mayor Richard Palombo said the water was up very high in that area Sunday and Monday. He said he’s worried about what more storms could mean.
“I’m really concerned. We’ve had significant erosion over the past month,” he said.
According to Dietrich, a channel coming out from Corsons Inlet is to blame for the erosion in that specific spot. There isn’t much the township can do to change that. Throughout New Jersey, inlets bring serious erosion to the north ends of barrier islands, he said, citing Avalon at Townsends Inlet and North Wildwood at Hereford Inlet.
“Each of the north ends of these barrier islands just take a beating,” he said.
The township’s beach maintenance permit will allow workers to take dry sand from other beaches to place in front of the northend dunes to add protection, Dietrich said. He is also in discussion with state officials and with Stewart Farrell of the Coastal Research Center. In the meantime, he promised to keep an eye on the situation.
