OCEAN CITY — An 82-year-old pedestrian died after she was hit by a car Wednesday morning on Eighth Street.

Michael Heston, 26, of Sweetwater in Mullica Township, was driving south on Central Avenue then turned east on Eighth Street before striking Elizabeth Goodwin, 82, of Seaville in Upper Township, police said. First responders reached the scene at Eighth Street and Wesley Avenue by 11:38 a.m.

Goodwin was taken to the trauma unit at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City, where she died.

Heston has not been charged.

Authorities are investigating.

— Lauren Carroll

