ATLANTIC CITY — The Visitor Welcome Center, located just outside the city limits, will be closed permanently by May 1.
Citing the accessibility of travel information through various online mediums, Larry Sieg, director of communications and marketing for the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, said the agency was "adjusting to modern times and willing to meet visitors where they are."
The Atlantic City Visitor Welcome Center is located on the Expressway at mile marker 3.5.
Construction for the 3,000-square foot center began in 1997 and was completed in 1999 after delays pushed the project over-schedule by more than a year, according to reports in The Press of Atlantic City.
The center cost approximately $3.5 million to build.
The CRDA, which operates welcome centers in the city's Tourism District, will offer expanded services and hours at the Boardwalk Information Center, located at Mississippi Avenue, and continue to staff the concierge desk at the Atlantic City Convention Center, according to a press release.
"The increased services and hours at the Boardwalk Information Center and the Concierge Desk, along with a more robust social and digital marketing presence should sufficiently meet the needs of Atlantic City visitors here in the Tourism District," said Sieg.
