The United States gaming industry’s largest lobbying group has found a new president and CEO after a nearly four-month search.
The American Gaming Association named Bill Miller as the trade association’s next president and CEO “following a comprehensive search and selection process,” according to a news release Tuesday.
Miller’s tenure will begin on Jan. 14.
“I am honored to join a team with a well-earned reputation for advancing the casino gaming industry’s legislative and communications priorities and addressing the issues that matter most to its members,” Miller said. “Much to the AGA’s credit, this is a remarkable time for gaming in America. The industry is growing, acceptance of gaming as mainstream entertainment has never been higher and the opportunities to continue to advance gaming’s agenda are abundant. I am eager to help lead the industry in this next era.”
A long-time lobbyist and political strategist in Washington, D.C., Miller is currently the senior vice president of Business Roundtable, a group of CEOs of major U.S. corporations formed to promote pro-business public policy. Miller is replacing Geoff Freeman, who stepped down Aug. 1 to head the Grocery Manufacturers Association.
A seven-member search committee was formed in June, led by Tim Wilmott, CEO of Penn National Gaming and chairman of the AGA Board of Directors.
“Bill’s extensive work with federal policymakers and as a seasoned leader of membership and industry advocacy organizations was critical to our decision,” said Wilmott. “He joins a successful organization at a time when our industry is enjoying great momentum, thanks in part to a major policy achievement — the ending of the federal sports betting prohibition. On behalf of the AGA Board, I am excited to welcome Bill to the team.”
Casino gaming in the United States is a $261 billion industry and employs more than 1.8 million people.
The AGA seeks to “achieve sound policies and regulations consistent with casino gaming’s modern appeal and vast economic contributions,” according to the news release.
AGA members include commercial and tribal casino operators, gaming suppliers and other entities affiliated with the gaming industry.
