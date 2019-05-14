ATLANTIC CITY — April could prove to be a pivotal swing month for the casino industry.
After 10 consecutive months of total gaming revenue increases and with May being the start of the summer season in Atlantic City, April could be the bridge month between a year of increases or a blip in the upward momentum.
The state Division of Gaming Enforcement will release the revenue figures at 2 p.m.
In March, Atlantic City's nine casinos reported total gaming revenue of $273.7 million, which was a 25.3% increase from March 2018.
Casino gaming revenue has increased by double digits every month since the opening of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City and Ocean Casino Resort in June 2018.
Through the first three months of 2019, total gaming revenue is up 22.2% compared to last year, when only seven casinos were operational. Atlantic City casinos have reported total gaming revenue of $726.65 million this year.
