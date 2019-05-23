Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
ATLANTIC CITY — Up and down the Boardwalk this week, merchants were putting the final touches on last-minute odds and ends to prepare for the holiday weekend, with some pulling out all the stops to lure people inside.
At the Ripley's Believe It or Not! museum, manager Chris Connelly is using his mouth to draw people in — just not in the way one would expect. He and another employee have mastered the art of snapping live mouse traps on their tongues.
"It's not something you can practice for," he said, just before showing off the act. "You just have to get brave enough to do it. When I finally did it, I was just glad it didn't cut my tongue off."
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start of summer for Boardwalk businesses. The tourist season, which lasts roughly 10 to 12 weeks, can be the difference between turning a profit for the year or being in the red.
ATLANTIC CITY — Two months ago, students at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. School diligently…
"Once (the season) hits, everyone has to be on their game for the rest of the summer," said Ed Hayes, an employee at One of a Kind, who was working solo folding T-shirts and tweaking displays Wednesday afternoon.
Kevin Ortzman, president of the Casino Association of New Jersey and regional president of Caesars Entertainment Corp.'s three Atlantic City properties, said the resort is ready for the holiday weekend and has plenty of enticing attractions.
"There are so many reasons for families to spend their summer in Atlantic City, from our beautiful beaches, to our name-brand shopping, top-notch restaurants, exciting entertainment line-up and luxury casino resorts," he said.
Just a little way up the Boardwalk, at Central Pier Arcade & Speedway, owner Dave Gorfman said the biggest things are making sure everything is operational and clean.
"The most important thing to me is (that) I don't want to walk in and see a machine taped up, or dirty, or turned off," Gorfman said. "If I come in and see that, I'm going to be upset. I can't make money like that, and a customer can't enjoy it."
Gorfman said his crew was preparing for the "summer slam" by brushing on new coats of paint, filling up arcade machines with tickets and stocking shelves.
ATLANTIC CITY — More casinos have meant less profit in Atlantic City since two gambling hall…
"Memorial Day is the kickoff to summer," he said. "It will really pick up when the kids get out of school and kick into full gear."
Unsurprisingly, the biggest variable for a good summer on the Boardwalk is weather.
"Hopefully the summer weather holds out," Hayes said. "Last year, with all the rain, was rough for everyone and especially the Boardwalk shops. ... But that's just how it is. It's life on the Boardwalk."
But not all Boardwalk vendors depend on sunny, warm days to attract customers. Connelly said rain drives visitors toward indoor activities, such as arcades, aquariums and museums, which means it's critical to rotate exhibits and displays annually.
"For us, good weather is rain," Connelly said. "That's not good for other people, though."
With a widespread sense of optimism that the resort's worst days are in the rearview mirror, Boardwalk vendors and city officials are confident the summer of 2019 will be fruitful.
Taxpayers may be on the hook for more than $2 million in loans made through state economic d…
"We are ready to kick off an exciting summer season," said Jim Wood, president and CEO of Meet AC. "Last year was one of our best years in recent memory, and Atlantic City continues to see growth in revenue, tourism, employment, conferences, conventions and hotel bookings across the board. We are eager to welcome visitors to experience all of the diverse offerings Atlantic City has in store this summer."
Connelly and Gorfman both cited development on or near the Boardwalk, such as the two new casinos (Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City and Ocean Casino Resort) and the small businesses that make up the Orange Loop on Tennessee and New York avenues, as drivers for increasing visitors to town.
"The first quarter of 2019 was one of the best quarters we've had in the last five years," Connelly said. "We think it's going to be a great summer."
1 of 47
A promotional photo shows a motorized rolling chair on the Atlantic City Boardwalk called ‘AC Escorter’ in 1969. For a gallery of historic rolling chair photos, see
Jimmy Jones, of Margate, operates a new motorized rolling chair called the Jitney Chair with passengers Helene Quinn and Bernard Cooley in June 1948 at the Brighton Hotel on the Atlantic City Boardwalk.
Miss Pennsylvania Rosalyn Menon rides in a rolling chair as she participates in the "Off The Boardwalk, Miss America Parade" in the Atlantic City, N.J., Convention Hall Ballroom Friday, Sept. 21, 2001. The 51 women vying for the crown participated in a scaled-down indoor version of the parade after city officials, fearful of security problems in the wake of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, moved the annual parade indoors. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Miss Kentucky Monica L. Hardin rides in a rolling chair as she participates in the "Off The Boardwalk, Miss America Parade" in the Atlantic City, N.J., Convention Hall Ballroom Friday, Sept. 21, 2001. The 51 women vying for the crown participated in a scaled-down indoor version of the parade after city officials, fearful of security problems in the wake of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, moved the annual parade indoors. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Miss South Carolina, Jeanna Raney, rides in a rolling chair as she participates in the "Off The Boardwalk, Miss America Parade," at the Convention Center Ballroom in the Atlantic City, N.J. Disappointed by the first-ever cancellation of the Miss America Pageant parade, the 51 women vying for the crown got a consolation prize Friday. A scaled-down indoor version of the parade was held in the ballroom in light of security issues related to the recent terrorist attacks. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Alecia Zuehlke, Miss South Dakota, waves to fans as she rolls through the ballroom of the Atlantic City Boardwalk Convention Hall on a rolling chair durnig the inside parade, Friday 9/21/01, after she rode through the ballroom.
Angela Perez Baraquio, Miss America 2001, rolls through the ballroom of the Atlantic City Boardwalk Convention Hall on a rolling chair durnig the inside parade, Friday 9/21/01, after she rode through the ballroom.
Miss New Jersey, Julie Barber participates, in the "Off The Boardwalk, Miss America Parade," Friday, Sept. 21, 2001, in the Convention Hall Ballroom in Atlantic City, N.J. Disappointed by the first-ever cancellation of the Miss America Pageant parade, the 51 women vying for the crown got a consolation prize Friday. A scaled-down indoor version of the parade was held in the ballroom, with the elaborately-costumed women riding across a hardwood floor in rolling chairs as about 800 friends and family members cheered. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Jillayne Mertens, Miss North Dakota, rolls through the ballroom of the Atlantic City Boardwalk Convention Hall on a rolling chair durnig the inside parade, Friday 9/21/01, after she rode through the ballroom.
Rolling chairs on the Atlantic City Boardwalk in this undated photo.
Press archive
An antique rolling chair in Atlantic City, date unknown.
Press archives
Bicycles as a rolling chairs on the Atlantic City Boardwalk in 1982.
Press archive
Promotional photo of motorized version of rolling chairs on the Atlantic City Boardwalk called, "AC Escorter", in 1969
Press archive
Jimmy Jones, of Margate, operates a new motorized rolling chair called the Jitney Chair with passengers Helene Quinn and Bernard Cooley in June 1948 at the Brighton Hotel on the Atlantic City Boardwalk.
Press archives
Rolling chairs on the Atlantic City Boardwalk in 1973
Press archive
Rolling chairs on the Atlantic City Boardwalk in June, 1974
Press archive
Rolling chairs on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, undated photo
Press archive
Rolling chairs on the Atlantic City Boardwalk in 1973
Press archive
An operator pushes a rolling chair on the Atlantic City Boardwalk in 1992.
Press archives
A rolling chair on the Atlantic City Boardwalk on July 12, 1984.
Press archiveS
Larry Belfer with the 100-year-old rolling chairs he was restoring on the Atlantic City Boardwalk in 1987
Press archive
Atlantc City inspector Reggie Goodman uses a radar gun to check speed of motorized rolling chairs on the Atlantic City Boardwalk in May, 1989
Press archive
Mike DeCorvallo, of Wildwood, waits for passengers outside Bally's Park Place with his rolling chairs on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Nov. 26, 1989
Press archive
Douglas Carpenter and Linda Sweeney, of Atlantic City, with their rolling chairs on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Nov. 8, 1989
Press archive
Rolling chairs on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, in Nov., 1989
Press archive
Rolling chairs on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Jan. 4, 1990.
Press archive
Converted golf carts as rolling chairs on the Atlantic City Boardwalk in Sept., 1988.
Press archive
Rolling chairs on the Atlantic City Boardwalk in May, 1991
Press archive
Ramon Despiaumolino, of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, waits for passengers outside Bally's Park Place with his rolling chairs on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Nov. 26, 1989
Press archive
Atlantc City inspector Reggie Goodman uses a radar gun to check speed of motorized rolling chairs on the Atlantic City Boardwalk in May, 1989
Press archive
Ocean Manor residents get a ride in rolling chairs on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Sept., 1885
Press archive
Rolling chairs on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, May 1988
Press archive
Rolling chairs on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Nov. 11, 1988
Press archive
Larry Belfer with his rolling chairs on the Atlantic City Boardwalk in 1984
Press archive
Larry Belfer with his rolling chairs on the Atlantic City Boardwalk in 1984
Press archive
Rolling chairs on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Oct. 1982
Press archive
Rolling chairs on the Atlantic City Boardwalk Mrch 12, 1987
Press archive
Historic rolling chairs on the Atlantic City Boardwalk
Press archive
Dorothy Cooper, LeGrant Stanley, Tammy Stanley and Mrs. Joe Stanely, pushed by Charlie Beddel in rolling chair on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Dec. 30, 1984
Press archive
John and Gail Diserens used rolling chairs in their wedding in 1986 to get to the Longport church.
Press archive
A mural of historic rolling chairs on the Atlantic City Boardwalk that was displayed inside Boardwalk Hall, Feb., 1988
Press archive
Historic rolling chairs on the Atlantic City Boardwalk
Press archive
Miss Pennsylvania Rosalyn Menon rides in a rolling chair as she participates in the "Off The Boardwalk, Miss America Parade" in the Atlantic City, N.J., Convention Hall Ballroom Friday, Sept. 21, 2001. The 51 women vying for the crown participated in a scaled-down indoor version of the parade after city officials, fearful of security problems in the wake of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, moved the annual parade indoors. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST
Parade go-ers sit in covered rolling chairs during the rain at New York Avenue. Saturday September 13 2014 Miss America Parade, Atlantic City Boardwalk. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
Kathryn Guyton, Miss louisiana, rolls through the ballroom of the Atlantic City Boardwalk Convention Hall on a rolling chair sporting a casino theme durnig the inside parade, Friday 9/21/01
VERNON OGRODNEK
Miss Kentucky Monica L. Hardin rides in a rolling chair as she participates in the "Off The Boardwalk, Miss America Parade" in the Atlantic City, N.J., Convention Hall Ballroom Friday, Sept. 21, 2001. The 51 women vying for the crown participated in a scaled-down indoor version of the parade after city officials, fearful of security problems in the wake of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, moved the annual parade indoors. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST
Miss America contestants roll through the ballroom of the Atlantic City Boardwalk Convention Hall on a rolling chair durnig the inside parade, Friday 9/21/01
VERNON OGRODNEK
Julie Barber, Miss New Jersey, rolls through the ballroom of the Atlantic City Boardwalk Convention Hall on a rolling chair sporting a casino theme durnig the inside parade, Friday 9/21/01
VERNON OGRODNEK
Miss South Carolina, Jeanna Raney, rides in a rolling chair as she participates in the "Off The Boardwalk, Miss America Parade," at the Convention Center Ballroom in the Atlantic City, N.J. Disappointed by the first-ever cancellation of the Miss America Pageant parade, the 51 women vying for the crown got a consolation prize Friday. A scaled-down indoor version of the parade was held in the ballroom in light of security issues related to the recent terrorist attacks. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST
Abbie Rabine, Miss Massachusetts, rolls through the ballroom of the Atlantic City Boardwalk Convention Hall on a rolling chair durnig the inside parade, Friday 9/21/01
VERNON OGRODNEK
Alecia Zuehlke, Miss South Dakota, waves to fans as she rolls through the ballroom of the Atlantic City Boardwalk Convention Hall on a rolling chair durnig the inside parade, Friday 9/21/01, after she rode through the ballroom.
VERNON OGRODNEK
Ashley Hiff, Miss Nevada, rolls through the ballroom of the Atlantic City Boardwalk Convention Hall on a rolling chair durnig the inside parade, Friday 9/21/01
VERNON OGRODNEK
Angela Perez Baraquio, Miss America 2001, rolls through the ballroom of the Atlantic City Boardwalk Convention Hall on a rolling chair durnig the inside parade, Friday 9/21/01, after she rode through the ballroom.
VERNON OGRODNEK
Miss New Jersey, Julie Barber participates, in the "Off The Boardwalk, Miss America Parade," Friday, Sept. 21, 2001, in the Convention Hall Ballroom in Atlantic City, N.J. Disappointed by the first-ever cancellation of the Miss America Pageant parade, the 51 women vying for the crown got a consolation prize Friday. A scaled-down indoor version of the parade was held in the ballroom, with the elaborately-costumed women riding across a hardwood floor in rolling chairs as about 800 friends and family members cheered. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST
Jillayne Mertens, Miss North Dakota, rolls through the ballroom of the Atlantic City Boardwalk Convention Hall on a rolling chair durnig the inside parade, Friday 9/21/01, after she rode through the ballroom.
I cover Atlantic City government and the casino industry since joining The Press in early 2018. I formerly worked as a politics & government reporter for NJ Herald and received the First Amendment: Art Weissman Memorial NJPA Award two years in a row.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.