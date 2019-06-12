ATLANTIC CITY — Casino gaming revenue increased by more than 22% in May, marking the 12th consecutive month of growth for the market.
Atlantic City's nine casinos reported $266.75 million in total gaming revenue last month, which is a 22.5% increase over May 2018, according to figures released Tuesday by the state Division of Gaming Enforcement.
"The market's momentum is pointing toward a great summer," said Casino Control Commission Chairman James Plousis. "With the most attractions and entertainment options in recent memory, Atlantic City is providing more reasons to visit for anyone seeking top gaming, leisure and recreation."
Gaming revenue from Atlantic City casinos has increased month-over-month since the June 2018 openings of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City and Ocean Casino Resort and the launch of legalized sports betting in New Jersey.
"Atlantic City continues to display strength and resilience with significant gains in gaming revenue," said Rummy Pandit, executive director of the Lloyd D. Levenson Institute of Gaming, Hospitality & Tourism at Stockton University.
Pandit also noted that visitation to Atlantic City increased last month, according to traffic data from the South Jersey Transportation Authority. Vehicle trips at the Pleasantville Toll Plaza on the Atlantic City Expressway increased 4.6% in May compared to the same month last year and year-to-date figures show a 6.3% jump.
The growth in visitation will "impact non-gaming revenues as well," throughout the resort, Pandit said.
Casino win — revenue from table and slots — was up 15.3% in May over 2018 with nearly $222.9 million in reported revenue. Of the seven casino properties that were open in May 2018, only Resorts Casino Hotel (4.2%) and Caesars Atlantic City (3%) had increases from brick-and-mortar casino win. The two new properties accounted for $44.9 million of casino win.
Internet gaming continued to rise in May as well. More than $38.3 million in revenue was generated from online casino gaming last month, which represents a 57.8% increase over last year.
This story is developing. Check back for more details.
