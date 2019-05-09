ATLANTIC CITY — The final weekend in June is shaping up to be a major tourism draw and the resort's nine casinos have priced their hotel rooms accordingly.
The nearly sold-out Vans Warped Tour beach concert is coming to town on June 29 and 30 and the expected influx of people is reflected in the rates being charged at Atlantic City's premier hotels.
The average of the least expensive available rooms in a casino hotel on Friday, June 28 is $377.55 for a single night.
For the first day of the concert, the most affordable rooms in an Atlantic City casino hotel are averaging $586 for the night. An average single night casino hotel stay after the second day of the concert is $231.
The averages at the six Boardwalk casino properties — Bally's Atlantic City, Caesars Atlantic City, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, Ocean Casino Resort, Resorts Casino Hotel and Tropicana Atlantic City — are $380 and $644 for June 28 and 29.
The overall averages are anywhere from 4% to 45% higher than a single night stay on the weekends before and after the concert.
The higher casino hotel room rates for an anticipated event should not be seen as a negative, said Rummy Pandit, executive director of the Lloyd D. Levenson Institute Gaming, Hospitality & Tourism at Stockton University.
The rates reflect what customers are willing to pay, he said, and are signs of a healthy industry.
Pandit noted that the average daily room rate increased last summer over the prior year, despite an increase in the supply of available rooms due to the dual openings of Hard Rock and Ocean on June 27. The average daily rate for summer 2018 was $151 compared to $118 the year before.
"The significant difference between 2017 and 2018 is showing us the strength in the market," Pandot said, "which, in turn, is allowing the industry to charge higher rates for 2019."
Several of the casinos said there was no connection between the Warped Tour coming to Atlantic City for its only East Coast dates during its 25th anniversary tour and the increased prices.
Terri Lutz, assistant vice president of marketing for Tropicana Atlantic City, said the concert has not affected the casino hotel's room inventory.
There are coordinated events planned throughout the city for Warped Tour, including pop-up skating and biking demonstrations as well as entertainment and promotions from area businesses.
"All three resorts — Bally's, Caesars, and Harrah's (Resort) — would typically be sold-out on a normal Saturday (and/or) Sunday in the summer," said Noel Stevenson, regional director of marketing services for Caesars Entertainment Corp.'s three Atlantic City properties. "So we anticipate strong incremental visitation to our Boardwalk properties, specifically the Wild Wild West, which will offer programming that weekend that complements the concert."
Nikki Balles, director of public relations and community affairs for Hard Rock Atlantic City, said the property had "very little expectation(s) for the Vans Warped Tour."
"It is, however ,our anniversary weekend, which we're looking forward to celebrating with the community," she said.
Hard Rock and Ocean celebrated grand openings on June 28 last year but officially commenced gaming operations one day earlier.
The Warped Tour recently made additional tickets available for the Atlantic City concert. Earlier reports stated the two-day show, which will feature more than 50 bands on multiple stages, was sold out, but concert organizers disputed those claims.
