ATLANTIC CITY — The Casino Control Commission named Alisa Cooper, a native of the resort, as vice chair for 2019.
Cooper, 66, of Linwood, was nominated to the position of the three-member board during the commission's public meeting on Wednesday morning. Following her nomination by Chairman James Plousis, which was seconded by Commissioner Sharon Harrington, Cooper said was thrilled to continue serving both the city and an industry that she has a deep appreciation for.
"I'm very honored to be a commissioner here at the New Jersey Casino Control Commission and even more honored today to be nominated for the vice chairmanship," said Cooper. "I love Atlantic City, love the area. I was born and raised in this town and I'm very proud to be commissioner."
Cooper, daughter of the late-Dolores Cooper, an Atlantic County freeholder and state Assemblywoman, was an entertainer in Atlantic City casinos dating back to gaming's introduction in the seaside resort in 1978. She has performed at every casino property in Atlantic City with the exception of Ocean Resort Casino, the site of the former Revel Hotel & Casino which opened in 2012 before closing two years later.
Cooper, herself a former county freeholder from 2005 to 2011, was appointed to the commission in 2012 and reappointed to a full five-year term in 2014. Her annual salary on the commission is $125,000.
In other commission business, Ocean Resort, which opened to the public on June 27, requested to have a petition for a temporary casino key employee license for its senior vice president of marketing and chief marketing officer pulled from Wednesday's agenda. A spokesperson for Ocean Resort said the casino had no comment on the decision to pull the petition.
Also on Wednesday, Patrick H. Madamba, an attorney with Fox Rothschild's Atlantic City office, was approved for plenary qualification to serve as vice president and legal counsel of MGM Resorts International, parent company of Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa.
The Casino Control Commission is primarily responsible for issuing casino licenses following a restructuring of the state's gaming regulations in 2011. The state Division of Gaming Enforcement is the casino industry's main regulatory body, responsible for compliance and implementation of state law.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.