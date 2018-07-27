ATLANTIC CITY — Bally's Wild Wild West Casino is putting the final touches on a sports book that could open as soon as next week.
Elements of a 8,190-square-foot temporary sports book inside the Old West-themed casino include 30 leather chairs situated in front of three large television screens and five smaller screens. Behind the seating area are four long high-top tables with a dozen or more chairs each.
Previously closed cashier windows located diagonally across from the seating and viewing area will serve as sports wagering windows. On Friday, electronic signs above the windows encouraged gamblers to wager on NFL games.
Officials with Caesars Entertainment Corp., parent company of Bally's, have not commented on when the sports book will be open. Several casino employees said they had been told the sports book will open next week, possibly as early as Monday.
The state Division of Gaming Enforcement conditionally approved a petition from Bally's on July 13 to amend its Certificates of Operation and Casino Hotel Alcoholic Beverage licenses to reconfigure areas of their gaming floor to make space for a temporary sports book. The petition proposed the aforementioned temporary sports book configuration as well as relocating the mechanical bull, a portable bar, drink rails and beer tubs.
Should the sports book open next week, it would be the third in an Atlantic City casino. Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa was the first Atlantic City property to offer legal sports wagering when it formally introduced the Race & Sports Book on June 14. Ocean Resort Casino offered sports betting when the property opened June 28.
Harrah's Resort Atlantic City, also operated by Caesars Entertainment, also submitted a petition to the DGE on July 12 to operate a temporary sports book. Golden Nugget Atlantic City has submitted an application to the Casino Control Commission to license a sports book supervisor and has previously stated it plans to have a sports book open by the start of the NFL season this fall.
