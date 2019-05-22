ATLANTIC CITY — The first casino to offer legalized sports betting will unveil its new sportsbook and lounge next month.
Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa will open the Moneyline Bar & Book on June 29 as will the Level One Cocktail Bar & Lounge, an adjacent venue connected to the sportsbook by an escalated corridor. The total cost of the project is nearly $12 million, the casino said in a press release Wednesday.
"Since Borgata arrived in the market more than 15 years ago, we have maintained a steadfast dedication to property growth and development, and we believe our new concepts confirm our position," said Marcus Glover, president and COO of Borgata. "When conceiving Moneyline and Level One we knew we wanted to provide our guests with an experience that was more than a transactional venue for sports wagering. We felt Borgata’s guests deserved something that would advance the market by bringing together sports, culinary, entertainment, gaming and nightlife into a destination experience they can enjoy seven nights a week."
The Moneyline sportsbook is an 8,000-square foot space with a 40-foot wide by 11.5-foot tall LED video wall and 17 additional 98-inch and 86-inch displays. The 35-foot-long bar will feature 19 built-in slot machines. Six betting windows and self-serve kiosks will be available.
Level One will be a 3,600-square foot venue with high-end gaming and entertainment.
The Race & Sports Book at Borgata will remain in operation.
Borgata was the first Atlantic City casino to accept a legal sports wager on June 14, taking a bet from Philadelphia sports icon Julius "Dr. J" Erving.
Of Atlantic City's nine casinos, eight have sportsbooks on property. Only Caesars Atlantic City does not have a sportsbooks, but the casino is connected to the Wild Wild West Casino inside Bally's Atlantic City, which is preparing to open the city's largest sportsbook in June.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.