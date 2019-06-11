ATLANTIC CITY — Almost eight months after the sale of Tropicana Entertainment to Eldorado Resorts, state gaming regulators approved the deal.
On Tuesday, the Casino Control Commission granted Eldorado Resorts, a Reno, Nevada-based gaming company, an interim casino authorization to operate Tropicana Atlantic City.
Last year, Tropicana Entertainment sold its real estate holdings to Gaming and Leisure Properties for $1.21 billion and merged its gaming and hotel operations into Eldorado Resorts, which will lease the sold properties for $640 million.
In September, the state Casino Control Commission granted temporary approval to Eldorado.
Tropicana Atlantic City is the second-highest gaming revenue producing property in the market, behind Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa.
Eldorado operates casino hotels in 12 states, including Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio and West Virginia.
This story is developing. Check back for details.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.